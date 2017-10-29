Attorney David Bouschor recognized as a Best Lawyer

David Bouschor

Denton Attorney David S. Bouschor II has once again been recognized in the fall global business edition of Best Lawyers as one of the finest attorneys in the United States and around the world. Bouschor is one of the attorneys selected for the publication that covers 74 countries worldwide. Lawyers included on the list are recognized for professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers.

David Bouschor is board certified by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization in family law. His office provides litigation, mediation and collaborative divorce services for family law, divorce, probate law and guardianship-related matters in Denton and the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

“It is an honor to be recognized by Best Lawyers once again,” said David Bouschor. “My goal has always been to provide very personal care and representation for each of my clients and this recognition is confirmation that we are achieving that goal everyday with our clients.”

David S. Bouschor is a graduate of the SMU School of Law. He has been practicing in Denton for over 25 years. He currently serves on the board of trustees for Collaborative Divorce Texas and has been the president of Denton County Alternative Dispute Resolution Program for the past 13 years.

To learn more contact The Law Office of David S. Bouschor II at (940) 323-1300 or visit the firm website at http://www.dsblegal.com.