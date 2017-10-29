The #1 Volume Toyota Dealer in Westchester County is happy to announce its newest programs that will make car buying and leasing easier and simpler than before. These methods are conveniently going into effect come November when new monthly lease specials are out.

Each method that will now rule the way that Westchester Toyota approaches all encounters in the dealership has its own purpose. The program the smart way to buy™ entails the team at Westchester Toyota doing Internet research every day to discover the right price for each customer. They make sure to look at competitors’ pricing and numbers from industry experts. The main factors that contribute to the final cost are market value, product availability, days’ supply in the market and the product age, color and equipment.

Leasing is beneficial with the smart way to lease™. For example, there is less cash required up-front and the monthly payments are lower. With the smart way to pre-owned™, customers can feel safe in a pre-owned vehicle because each is put through a vigorous 160 point inspection. People know that they are receiving the value they deserve with the smart way to trade™. Every person gets top dollar for his or her trade regardless of mileage or condition due to Westchester Toyota’s up to $3500 Push, Pull or Tow. Westchester Toyota’s the smart way to credit™ provides options that can be given based on the customer’s current situation. When it comes to the smart way to finance™, the promising actuality is that financing programs are available for virtually every credit situation. Service and parts offers are always available and encouraged to be taken advantage of with the smart way to service™. And last, but most importantly, cost is never an issue due to the dealership’s 110% Peace of Mind Pricing!

“We are beyond excited to introduce these programs!” said Rich Prager, General Manager of Westchester Toyota. He continued, “We truly believe they will be a success and satisfy our customers, because that is our goal in creating these methods.”

Westchester Toyota is a full-service Toyota dealership located at 2167 Central Park Avenue in Yonkers, New York. Westchester Toyota’s goal is to always give the best customer service and fulfill every customers need, whether it be in the sales or service department.

For more information, hours and directions, please visit http://www.WestchesterToyota.com.