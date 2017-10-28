Lerner and Rowe Gives Back As a father of an athlete, I can appreciate all the work and time that is given to sustain these high levels, which is partly why I am honored to be an active board member of the Valley of the Sun Chapter of the National Football Foundation. -Kevin Rowe, Esq. Past News Releases RSS Kevin Rowe Selected Among...

For the sixth consecutive year, the law offices of Lerner and Rowe give back in support of local high school athletes through membership with the AZ NFF- Valley of the Sun Chapter. This Friday, attorney Kevin Rowe, who is also a local chapter board member, joined other NFF and community members to help raise funds to benefit athletic scholars across the greater Phoenix area from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the 26th Annual TopGolf Tournament to be located at 9500 Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85256.

Participants paired up in teams of six to compete head to head in a scramble and top shot competition. Raffle prizes, putting and closest to the hole awards were handed out as well as a 50/50 drawing prize.

“Over the years the dedication of the student athletes I’ve met through the NFF to both their teams and their education has impressed me. I also continue to be impressed by the coaches that mentor and help these athletes grow on and off the field. As a father of an athlete, I can appreciate all the work and time that is given to sustain these high levels, which is partly why I am honored to be an active board member of the Valley of the Sun Chapter of the National Football Foundation,” said attorney Kevin Rowe.

