Starfish by Hobsons to Present at EDUCAUSE Annual Conference 2017

Global education technology leader Hobsons announced today that education experts from its Starfish student success and analytics team will present at the EDUCAUSE Annual Conference at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia October 31 – November 3.

Presenters at the annual conference of higher education technology professionals include Hobsons’ Vice President for Research Ellen Wagner, Ph.D.; Russ Little, Starfish Director of Product Management; and Richard Calhoun, Principal Product Manager.

“We’re excited to engage with EDUCAUSE attendees and to bring a strong message about what Hobsons and Starfish stand for,” said Hobsons Vice President and Starfish General Manager Howard Bell. “Our focus in on achieving 100 percent student goal attainment in higher education by partnering with colleges and universities and empowering them with actionable data and best practice to keep students on track.”

The Starfish Enterprise Success Platform, which employs data-driven interventions to help students thrive and succeed in college, was recently awarded Complete College America’s coveted 2017 Guided Pathways to Success Seal of Approval from the organization’s blue-ribbon panel of top technologists and higher education leaders. Starfish also achieved Gold status -- for the third year in a row -- in Campus Technology’s Readers’ Choice Awards in the category of Student Success and Retention.

Starfish by Hobsons-led presentations at EDUCAUSE include:

Engineering Better Learning

Wednesday, November 1, 2:00 - 2:50 pm, Room 204C

This explores the topic of learning engineering, an emerging discipline that builds upon data science, learning analytics and design based research to better understand how students learn and the instructional strategies that enable optimal learning. Using the Harvard University Extension School's June 2017 workshop as a foundation for describing the emerging field of learning engineering, this session explores strengths and weaknesses associated with learning engineering as a framework for enabling data rich methods transforming student success and institutional effectiveness.

Speakers: Ellen Wagner, VP, Research, Hobsons; Henry Leitner, Senior Lecturer on Computer Science at School of Engineering and Applied Sciences and Chief Innovation Officer at Division of Continuing Education, Harvard University; Norman Bier, Director of the Open Learning Initiative (OLI) and the Executive Director of the Simon Initiative at Carnegie Mellon University; Phillip Long, Associate Provost for Learning Sciences, University of Texas at Austin

Under The Hood: This Is What Product Integration Looks Like

Friday, November 3, 8:00-8:50 am, Room 107 A/B

Speakers: Hobsons’ Russ Little and Richard Calhoun

In addition to their presentations at EDUCAUSE, the Starfish team will have a presence at Booth #1709 in the Exhibit Hall throughout the conference to allow attendees from across the country to network with each other and learn more about putting actionable data to work to improve student success on campus.

