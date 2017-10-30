Training Industry

The redesigned and relaunched TrainingIndustry.com has been awarded a Gold Award by the international MarCom Awards.

Training Industry is an expert resource for learning professionals seeking information about best practices, innovative approaches, and information that makes the corporate training function more effective and supports the professional needs of the training manager. On TrainingIndustry.com, the organization provides free webinars, white papers, e-books, articles, infographics, research reports and access to research-based professional development resources for the training manager.

The redesigned TrainingIndustry.com includes resources on a range of learning and development (L&D) topics: Compliance Training; Leadership Training; Training Measurement and Analytics; E-Learning; Content Development; Learning Technologies; Training Outsourcing; IT and Technical Training; Performance Management; Sales Training; Workforce Development; and Strategy, Alignment and Planning.

“We’re proud of the recognition of our new website by the marketing professionals who judge the MarCom Awards on behalf of the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals,” said Ken Taylor, president of Training Industry, Inc. “We believe the 2017 MarCom Gold Award validates the approach we have taken to redesign and relaunch TrainingIndustry.com, and we will continue to further develop it as a resource for and voice of professionals in corporate training.”

First launched in 2004 as TrainingOutsourcing.com and relaunched in 2006 as TrainingIndustry.com, the award-winning Training Industry website has become a leading global resource for corporate L&D professionals. The redesigned site project was led by Training Industry, Inc., working with the technical development team of Raleigh-based Atlantic BT.

About the MarCom Awards

According to the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals, the MarCom Awards “recognize outstanding achievement by creative professionals involved in the concept, direction, design and production of marketing and communication materials and programs. Judges are industry professionals who look for companies and individuals whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry.”

About Training Industry

Training Industry is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning and a community of thought leaders who come together to share experiences, insights and best practices. Training Industry is a source of original research and insights for the training professional and serves as an impartial source of information for practitioners seeking to make informed purchasing decisions. We are also a strategic marketing partner for training companies seeking to better serve the learning and development professional.