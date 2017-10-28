Math and Science Tutor available now for iPhone and iPad The structured, step-by-step teaching approach in Math and Science Tutor is simple and easy, yet extremely effective and results-based

Since 2004, more than 100,000 students in the U.S., Canada and around the world have relied on the groundbreaking step-by-step video lessons from Math Tutor DVD to dramatically improve their skills in basic math, algebra, calculus, physics, chemistry, engineering, statistics and more. Now, the creators of that best-selling program — which has earned a remarkable 9.7 out of 10 aggregate rating from nearly 700 verified reviews on TrustPilot — have made their learning library available anytime and anywhere through a new app called Math and Science Tutor.

Designed for students at all learning levels — from those in grade school all the way through to graduate school — Math and Science Tutor delivers over 1,500 step-by-step, full-length lessons. In total, there are more than 500 hours of instruction that can be viewed instantly on-demand (no login required).

The current learning library includes: basic math (arithmetic); algebra 1 and 2; college algebra; geometry; trigonometry and pre-calculus; calculus 1 and 2; differential equations; physics 1, 2 and 3; chemistry; probability and statistics; electrical engineering; mechanical engineering; engineering math; calculator tutorials; java programming; Matlab, MS Word and MS Excel; and science experiments. Additional courses are planned for the future and will be made available via update.

Other Math and Science Tutor special features that are already earning the app rave reviews from students, tutors, teachers and parents include the option to:

> Mark favorite lessons for later viewing

> Access a list of recently watched videos

> Search all lessons for any topic

> View featured courses

> View recently released courses

> Access worksheets for selected courses

> Share lessons via email and social media

“The structured, step-by-step teaching approach in Math and Science Tutor is simple and easy, yet extremely effective and results-based,” commented Jason Gibson of Math Tutor DVD, LLC. “Our courses have helped thousands of students achieve success — including many who previously suffered from various degrees of math anxiety — and we’re delighted to make our complete learning library available through our new app.”

Math and Science Tutor is available now from the App Store at https://itunes.apple.com/app/math-and-science-tutor/id1272091364.

For additional app details including a demo video, visit http://www.mathtutorapp.com.

For all other information or media inquiries, contact Mark Johnson on behalf of Math Tutor DVD, LLC at +1 408 757 0156 or press (at)appshout(dot)com.

About Math Tutor DVD, LLC

Located in Houston, Texas and founded by Jason Gibson — a well respected former Shuttle Flight Controller at NASA — Math Tutor DVD, LLC began life offering valuable educational resources based on Jason’s mathematical knowledge, and has since evolved to produce content via DVD, internet streaming and mobile apps.

Jason has been producing educational video content since 2004, including tutorials covering a variety of subjects including Algebra, Physics, Chemistry, Engineering and Statistics.

The video library has been well received by 100,000+ students and includes 500+ hours of content with new courses released regularly.

Learn more: http://www.mathtutordvd.com

