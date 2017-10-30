Kidney Cancer Association Request for Proposals (RFP)

The Kidney Cancer Association (KCA) invites proposals from young investigators for the 2018-2019 grant cycle. Young Investigator Award (YIA) abstracts are being accepted beginning October 30, 2017. The YIA is a one-year research grant totaling $50,000, which is paid in two equal installments to the awardee’s institution. Its aim is to provide funding to promising investigators to encourage and promote quality research in urology and clinical oncology. The awards given are based on individual merit and availability of funds.

An applicant must have attained a postgraduate degree or a doctoral degree (MD, DO, PhD, or equivalent) and currently be within the last two years of his/her subspecialty training at an academic medical institution at the time of grant submission, and planning an investigative career in kidney cancer. If there are questions regarding whether the potential applicant is at the correct career stage, send an email to office@kidneycancer.org for clarification and eligibility verification.

For more information about the Request for Proposals, please visit: https://www.kidneycancer.org/about-us/research/research-grant-applications/

About KCA

The Kidney Cancer Association is working to create a world free from death and suffering from kidney cancer by funding research, sharing knowledge with physicians and patients worldwide, and supporting initiatives to ensure that all people have access to high-quality cancer care.