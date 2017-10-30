For the very first time, these developing countries will gain access to world class services and technology to control their future as this partnership ushers in meaningful opportunities in an accelerated fashion.

RippleNami, Inc., a blockchain data visualization solution provider, and Aequitas Solutions International (ASI), today announce an exclusive alliance that leverages the market leading strengths of each company to enable self-reliant populations. This partnership aims to redefine the path and pace by which emerging countries deliver prosperity to their citizens. ASI specializes in developing customized and innovative solutions focused on improving quality of life and ensuring security and stabilization through policy and governance expertise, training and capacity building programs, humanitarian support initiatives and infrastructure development. In recognition of the horsepower represented in these like-minded companies, clients and markets can expect a whole new landscape to unfold.

This collaboration in its simplest form seeks to leverage innovative technology integration with capacity building and is grounded in two core capabilities:



RippleNami’s secure blockchain data visualization platform that provides real time access to critical resources, services and surrounding events

ASI’s ability to use this critical data to provide more accurate assessments, build capacities and provide policy and governance expertise

Presenting customers with this end to end systems solutions provides potency to countries primed to obtain economic independence and aggressively compete in global markets, while elevating populations through real-time information. As RippleNami’s technologies identify and track community resources gaps, ASI steps up by bridging those gaps with its innovative and customized solutions.

“For the very first time, these developing countries will gain access to world class services and technology to control their future as this partnership ushers in meaningful opportunities in an accelerated fashion,” said Jaye Connolly-LaBelle, Chairman and CEO of RippleNami, Inc.

“Partnering with RippleNami provides ASI the opportunity to offer the market a real-time secure blockchain data visualization platform that provides us the critical data we need to assess and customize solutions,” said Steve Schrimpf, President and CEO of ASI. “We are thrilled to collaborate with RippleNami as they provide us that critical data capability that is so imperative to our success. The speed, accuracy and comprehensive nature of the data provided by Ripplenami’s platform is that “missing link” our industry has desperately needed for some time.”

“By drawing on our distinct strengths and advancing our shared vision, RippleNami and ASI will place in the hands of countries, regions, businesses and people everywhere the rich rewards of a connected population,” said Phil Gahn, RippleNami founder and chief development officer.

About RippleNami, Inc.

RippleNami develops and deploys complete blockchain-based solutions to accelerate mass adoption of digital technologies in developing countries. RippleNami solutions drive new standards for cost-effectiveness and scalability, empowering nations to transform through digitization, and radically benefit from a “Smart Country” standing. RippleNami’s blockchain data visualization platform integrates diverse data sets from unlimited sources. The platform’s visualization capability paints a multi-dimensional picture of all relevant information to quickly identify trends, patterns and gaps to produce informed decisions faster. RippleNami solutions enable emergent economies to generate process, manage, share and transact information on a national scale – opening up a world of opportunities for economic inclusion for its citizens and independence for the nation. For more information about RippleNami, visit http://www.ripplenami.com.

About Aequitas Solutions International (ASI)

ASI has an uncompromising commitment to customer service and is backed by technical expertise, competitive pricing, efficient corporate support, and rigorous business processes. ASI respects the sanctity of human life and our Mission is to advance and preserve security, stability, prosperity and fundamental human rights leading to self-reliant populations. We accomplish this by developing customized and innovative solutions focused on improving quality of life and ensuring security and stabilization through policy and governance expertise, training and capacity building programs, humanitarian support initiatives and infrastructure development. Learn more about the Aequitas Solutions International at http://www.asiglobalsolutions.com.