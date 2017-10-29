Brian Buffini, Founder and Chairman of Buffini & Company, the largest real estate coaching and training company in North America, will present at the 2017 Realtors’ Conference and Expo, the annual event hosted by the National Association of REALTORS. His presentation, “The 3 Things Top Producers Do that Others Don’t” will occur Saturday, November 4 at 9am. The conference takes place in Chicago from November 3–6.

Brian Buffini is a renowned speaker and the New York Times best-selling author of “The Emigrant Edge: How to Make It Big in America.” In his presentation, Brian will reveal critical traits for success and how to form a foundation for lasting achievement.

“A student at heart, I’m excited to share what I’ve learned with real estate professionals from across the country,” says Brian Buffini. “These approaches have been proven time and time again in my business as well as in the businesses of our top producers.”

Brian Buffini will also sign copies of “The Emigrant Edge” following his session. In “The Emigrant Edge,” Brian shares his rags-to-riches story as an emigrant from Ireland to the founder of the leading real estate training and coaching company in North America. The book also outlines the seven attributes common in the stories of successful immigrants and how to cultivate them to use in one’s business.

About Buffini & Company

Headquartered in Carlsbad, CA, Buffini & Company is the largest real estate coaching and training company in North America. Founded by real estate expert and master motivator Brian Buffini, the company provides a unique and highly-effective lead generation system and comprehensive business coaching and training programs, which have helped entrepreneurs in 37 countries improve their business, increase net profit and enhance their quality of life.

For further information: http://www.buffiniandcompany.com or 800-945-3485.