The people who are crazy enough to think they can change the world are the ones who do. Steve Jobs

WorldLegacy's NC166 Leadership Team will complete an extreme makeover of the playground at St. Helena Catholic School in Minneapolis, Minnesota during the weekend of November 3 - 5, 2017. We will paint an existing blacktop space by adding a playground structure, basketball and pickle ball courts, and asphalt games. The work will be done in excellence and will serve as a lasting gift to enable St. Helena Catholic School to open up infinite possibilities for its children.

This WorldLegacy Leadership Team is committed to furthering the physical, cognitive, and emotional strength of children, and creating possibility by modeling a leadership role in the world. This extreme makeover project is the culmination of WorldLegacy’s three-month leadership development program. What makes this project unique is that the WorldLegacy Leadership team of eight individuals must completely design the project from start to finish, cannot use any of their own money, involves the community to do 75% of the work, and is completed in three days or less.

The WorldLegacy NC166 Leadership Team asks for your partnership to make this project possible. Please come and participate with us in all aspects of the work. The adventure will begin on Friday, November 3 at noon and 8:00 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday. All work will be completed by Sunday afternoon and will culminate with a ribbon cutting ceremony beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 5. The ceremony will celebrate and honor all donors, volunteers and leaders who gave of their time, talents and resources to make the project a success. WorldLegacy invites the entire Minneapolis community and all those who work and volunteer for this incredible organization to come join us. St. Helena Catholic School is located at 3200 East 44th Street, Minneapolis, MN, 55406.

About WorldLegacy:

WorldLegacy in Chapel Hill, NC offers a curriculum of leadership programs and accelerated coaching for people committed to creating extraordinary results, having a meaningful life, and impacting the world. For over 18 years, WorldLegacy has been attracting students from all over the world. At WorldLegacy, we are relentless in supporting everyone to live from his or her purpose and to have a life of no regrets. For more information, visit our website or call 919-678-6000.

About St. Helena Catholic School:

St. Helena Catholic School is a perfect blend of tradition, innovation, community, faith, and academics for students in grades K-8. They have been providing solid academics and laying a moral foundation for children since 1926. All that they do centers around core values of respect, responsibility, safety, and faith. Its dedicated faculty and staff are committed to delivering academic excellence and educating the whole child mind, body, and soul.