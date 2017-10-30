Pariveda Solutions, a leading management consulting firm that specializes in improving clients' performance, is pleased to announce that Craig Nottingham has joined the company's team in San Francisco as a principal.

Craig has been helping clients improve their day-to-day technology experience for more than 20 years. He takes a holistic view when developing winning strategies for his clients, focusing on helping his clients reach their full potential.

"We are grateful to have Craig as a member of our team," says Stefanie Hill, the Office Managing Vice President for Pariveda's San Francisco Bay Area market. "Craig’s experience in identifying, defining and leading projects that work at the intersection of business and technology enhances our ability to solve the unknown, unmet needs of our clients.”

Before joining Pariveda, Craig has worked with companies ranging from Fortune 100 brands to start-ups. His projects have included developing collaboration systems, knowledge management systems, innovation frameworks and software application development. He works at the intersection of business and technology, helping clients identify and define projects.

Craig received a bachelor’s of science degree with honors in software engineering from the University of Central Lancashire. He also earned a master of business administration from the Open University Business School. He took the National Ski Patrol Outdoor Emergency Care course to become certified as a first responder and is a volunteer member of the Ski Patrol and Mountain Bike Patrol.

Pariveda Solutions, Inc. is a leading management consulting firm specializing in improving our clients’ performance. We are complex problem solvers who provide strategic consulting services and custom application development solutions for mobility, cloud computing, data, portals and collaboration, CRM, custom software, enterprise integration and user experience needs of our clients.

