Greer Plastic Surgery is teaming up with Forbes House, the only domestic violence shelter in Lake County, to raise money for victims of domestic violence. “Our team is all women,” says Dr. Greer, “and the vast majority of our patients are women as well. So when we were looking for a way to increase our presence in the community we wanted to focus on a cause that could be of particular benefit to women.” The fundraiser and open house will be held at the office of Greer Plastic Surgery, located at 6990 Lindsay Drive, Suite 5, Mentor, OH 44124 on Tuesday, November 7, 2017 from 5-7pm.

Greer Plastic Surgery is donating gift baskets containing skin care products and services as well as an injectable filler treatment for the event, and 100% of the proceeds will be given to Forbes House. Dr. Greer and her esthetician, permanent makeup consultant, and cosmetic therapist will all be present, making this a wonderful opportunity to learn about the field of Plastic Surgery all while enjoying refreshments and raising money for a great cause. Although RSVPs have been requested for planning purposes, last minute drop-ins are always welcome.

As a wife and mother, Dr. Greer understands what it's like to check traffic in your rear-view mirror and notice the new lines around your eyes. Or to love your children dearly, but miss the body you had before kids. And as a Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Greer has the skill and expertise to help patients look better and feel better about themselves. Change can be scary. Plastic Surgery doesn’t have to be. Dr. Greer is a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, and has been practicing in the Greater Cleveland area since 2012. http://www.greerplastics.com

