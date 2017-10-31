Mexico Lindo Cooking School, one of Mexico’s leading cooking destinations located in both Cancun and Riviera Maya will give Europeans a culinary experience that immerses taste buds in the Mexican food culture as she takes part in the World Travel Market (WTM) located at the ExCel London Royal Victoria Dock in London on November 6-8. Over three days, travel industry experts will descend upon the highly anticipated global travel event now in its 37th year. WTM will bring together as many as 5,000 exhibiting destinations, technology and private sector companies to find and network with more than 51,000 travel professionals, key industry buyers, journalists, digital influencers, students and tourism leaders.

Mexico Lindo Cooking School is participating as a part of their staple culinary travel experiences that connect with attending travel enthusiasts, participants, vendors, and event patrons who are interested seeking authentic cultural Mexican traditions filled with gourmet cooking, tasty food excursions, and an interactive vacation destination focused on living like a local while in Mexico.

"I have a passion for all things Mexican food. There is nothing quite like the explosion of spices and freshness that comes from making authentic Mexican cuisines. I hope that the world travelers attending will get an opportunity to enjoy a taste of Mexico soon," says Mexico Lindo Cooking Founder, Chef Ale.

Fellow exhibitors include Marriott Hotel Chains, Hilton, 9/11 Ground Zero Tour, and tourism boards from Africa, Latin America, Arabia, and many countries around the globe. Chef Ale will hold a small influencer dinner on Wednesday, November 8th from 4pm-5pm BST. For more information on RSVP for dinner, press, or booking your culinary trip to Mexico Lindo Cooking School visit http://www.mexicolindocooking.com or to schedule a pop-up cooking class contact with Chef during World Travel Market dates contact Shay Brown at 901.800.9544 or via email at royalkingdompr(at)gmail(dot)com.

ABOUT MEXICO LINDO COOKING SCHOOL

Mexico Lindo Cooking School (MLCS) is a highly sought-after cooking destination immersed in cultural Mexican cuisines and traditions designed for foodies and gourmands, top Chefs, exclusive cooking classes, travel enthusiasts, and interactive vacation destination which includes luxury travel accommodations and cultural guest tours. MLCS one of a kind culinary experiences brings together the tastiest cultures of the world infused with traditional customary sights, destinations, and cooking. For more information visit http://www.mexicolindocooking.com.