The launch of the LiveSuite Mobile app signals a dramatic shift in reimbursement management. The business process and work flow technology platform ensures the closure of feedback loops by allowing physicians, medical coders, compliance professionals and related personnel to communicate in real time and correct chart errors so billing can occur faster, and more accurately.

Traditionally, organizations will suspend or stop billing on approximately 3-15% of all patient charts. Generally, the reasons for these suspensions can include missing documentation or unclear notes around care that was rendered to the patient. When these suspensions occur it requires involvement from the care team which delays billing and also creates physician frustration from the paperwork and inefficiency of the process. The LiveSuite mobile app offers a simple and effective solution that provides instant feedback to a physician regarding actions that need to be taken to ensure the patient encounter they were involved in can be billed.

The LiveSuite Mobile app is the next logical step in innovation to the traditional and inefficient process of sticky-notes, spreadsheets and email systems that delay reimbursement for weeks. The LiveSuite mobile app immediately alerts a doctor if there is a patient encounter that requires more information or attention using the physicians existing mobile device. This alerting is made possible by the robust and powerful QueueLogix SaaS-based LiveSuite desktop product that is used by coding and billing organizations to dramatically streamline their internal task management, compliance and reporting functions. The mobile app in combination with the QueueLogix enterprise platform also provides real-time awareness to physicians and other clinical providers regarding patients seen, outcomes achieved and visibility into missed billing opportunities.

By linking together the physician with medical coding and billing teams the LiveSuite mobile app can be a significant driver in reducing missed billing opportunities, often times called “downcodes.”

“In today’s healthcare environment physician leaders and back-office teams struggle with deploying efficient processes and communications that can help to successfully link together their traditionally siloed functions,” says QueueLogix President, Douglas Ingram. “With the LiveSuite mobile app we are able to extend real-time, mobile enabled alerting and work flow capabilities to the clinical teams that are on the front-lines with patients. For the first time, healthcare organizations now have the ability to successfully join together their clinical operations with their back-office teams. What we’re fundamentally doing is unlocking this remarkable capability for customers to finally be able to deliver actionable intelligence to their physician teams. This capability is replacing decades of inefficiency in spreadsheets and emails that has resulted in poor economics for healthcare organizations, missed billings, and poor use of a physician’s time.”

The LiveSuite Mobile app is an extension of the LiveSuite platform by QueueLogix, which includes several performance enhancing modules for medical coding and billing teams. Modules such as LiveData, LiveTask, LiveSentry, and LiveCode, all exist to help clinical and back-office teams achieve efficient, effective and accurate reimbursement for the healthcare activities they deliver. QueueLogix is part of the HealthChannels’ group of companies which include ScribeAmerica, the nation’s leading medical scribe company, and CareThrough.

About QueueLogix

QueueLogix is a healthcare software and services company driving the next era of groundbreaking solutions for medical billing, coding and other mission-critical activities that empower hospitals, healthcare systems and practices to maximize revenue cycles. QueueLogix connects backend business processes to frontline patient encounters in real-time, through groundbreaking technology platforms and a workforce of over 15,000 employees across the U.S.