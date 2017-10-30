New romance novel follows young couple’s struggles

Author Manly E. Hogg weaves a tale of romance, family and redemption in his new romance novel, “Dawn of Innocence” (published by AuthorHouse).

Inspired by a poem Hogg wrote while on duty in the Gulf War, “Dawn of Innocence” tells the story of a Native American college student and an African American student who meet, fall in love and then find themselves in a situation where they have to prove themselves worthy of respect and acceptance from one another’s parents.

Spanning across the campus of USC in South Carolina, to Los Angeles, to South Dakota, “Dawn of Innocence” combines historical detail with an intriguing, realistic romance story. Readers will find themselves drawn into a new world of possibility in the pages of this well-crafted new novel.

“Dawn of Innocence”

By Manly E. Hogg

Softcover | 6 x 9 in | 104 pages | ISBN 9781468565065

E-Book | 104 pages | ISBN 9781468565058

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Manly E. Hogg was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., and raised in the Bronx, relocating to Columbia, S.C. at age 10. He is a 21-year Navy veteran who fought in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia during the Persian Gulf War. This is his first book, and he is working on a book of poems to be published in summer 2013.

