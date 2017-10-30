Peter Tallon announces release of ‘The Templar Legacy’

A visit to the Templar Church in London inspired Peter Tallon to pen “The Templar Legacy” (published by AuthorHouse UK). While he was there, he asked himself, “Who were these strange and terrible men who put the fear of God into the Islamic warriors of Saladin?” Such contemplation prompted him to write the novel that highlights an interesting moment in history.

The year is 1423. The English invasion of France is faltering due to money, or rather, the lack of it. An unexpected opportunity arises for the English to acquire a fabulous treasure, which will resolve their financial problems and allow the conquest of France to be completed. But this requires Captain Richard Calveley to undertake a perilous journey to the Holy Land, which is now controlled by the Turks, where he encounters love, betrayal and an old enemy.

“It's full of action and emotion, well researched and with a sting in the tail. It also leaves questions to be answered in Part 3,” says Tallon on his book’s appeal to readers.

Through the book, he hopes that readers may gain an interest in their history, heritage, where they came from and why, but it does not matter for he believes that people should be judged by what they do, not what they say or who their parents are.

“The Templar Legacy”

By Peter Tallon

Hardcover | 6x9 in | 278 pages | ISBN 9781546282396

Softcover | 6x9 in | 278 pages | ISBN 9781546282389

E-Book | 278 pages | ISBN 9781546282372

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Peter Tallon is a professional geologist who, after a period prospecting in East Africa and Egypt, joined the construction materials industry, rising to managing director of a multimillion pound company. Married with two children and three grandchildren, he has lived in Suffolk for the last 38 years where the beautiful coast and countryside forms the background to many of his books. Interested in all periods of history, rugby and fine dining, he is now partially retired and able to devote more time to his true interests, which are writing and helping his wife, Jennifer, to manage the four-acre plot of land that surrounds their 200-year-old house. Three dogs and two cats ensure that there is never a moment wasted.

