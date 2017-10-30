The Resource is the only mineral that could save humankind. But aliens want it, too, so the race is on in J. D. Melvin’s new science fiction novel, “Quota: A mercenary and his dogs” (published by Archway Publishing).

“It’s really about self-realization ,” Melvin explains. “About how one comes to the realization that they can’t always do it alone.”

In a dystopian future, a corporation called the Conglomerate discovers a new mineral on a distant planet that is vital to earth’s survival. An alien race soon discovers the value of this new mineral as well. In order to secure their mining claims against the alien threat, the Conglomerate hires a recently wounded and discharged veteran from the old Department of Defense days to protect their interests. But the Conglomerate has a dark and hidden agenda.

The hero soon finds that he has only a few unlikely partners to help him with his work, and with an unexpected turn of events, eventually the fight for his own survival. And his few “unlikely partners” are dogs.

When speaking about what he wants readers to take away, Melvin says, “I would want my readers to feel like they can’t put the novel down once they start reading it, with the best compliment being that a reader would want more of the story and its characters, even when the story has reached its conclusion.”

“Quota”

By J. D. Melvin

Hardcover | 6 x 9 in | 214 pages | ISBN 9781480850538

Softcover | 6 x 9 in | 214 pages | ISBN 9781480850552

E-Book | 214 pages | ISBN 9781480850545

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

J. D. Melvin was born in North Carolina and grew up near military bases. He loved the outdoors and Boy Scouts occupied a majority of his summers and winters. After a brief stint in college, Melvin joined the U.S. Army and spent his military career in the special forces or in the Joint Special Operations Command. Most of the writings for his novels were done in his spare time while deployed overseas. After Melvin retired from military service, he worked as a flight paramedic, a police officer, an EMT instructor and a starving novelist. He has also published two other novels: “Long Shot” and “Snowbound.”

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the leading self-publishing company worldwide, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit archwaypublishing.com or call 888-242-5904.