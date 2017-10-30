Since relocating here from Michigan, Vladae Roytapel has turned his uncanny canine communicating--he claims to speak fluent "Dogglish"--into "affordable" dog training in the homes of masters in Irvine, Anaheim, Laguna Beach, Newport Beach and elsewhere close by. He will share his unique dog training tips for problem pets.

On Oct. 28, FONBAS’ at Marina Park, 1600 W. Balboa Blvd., from 10 a.m. to Noon.

Source http://www.latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/opinion/tn-dpt-me-venezia-20171018-story.html

Vladae Roytapel Award-Winning & Government Honored Dog Trainer was named 3 years in row as The Best Dog Trainer in Orange County by voters of OC Hot List - http://oc.cityvoter.com/socal-dog-training/biz/692390

Possessing excellent familiarity with languages, The Russian Dog trainer, also known as the "Russian Dog Wizard" or just Vladae Roytapel, has developed a special language for communicating with dogs, based on observations of the way dogs communicate with each other. As Vladae believes, “If you treat your dog like a human, in return they will treat you as a dog.” This exciting new development in human-dog communication involves mimicking the postures and sounds of dogs in order to simulate a dog-to-dog relationship between dog and owner. Coined “Doglish” by Vladae, this special language has helped countless dog owners communicate with their pets effectively and efficiently, enabling them to eliminate numerous persistent behavioral problems

Vladae Roytapel the animal psychologist is Chief Executive Officer of SoCal Dog Training, Inc., which has served Newport Beach and other Orange County communities since 2008.