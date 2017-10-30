Ribeye Steak

K Rico South American Steakhouse, the latest concept from New York City’s seasoned restaurateurs, John and Tommy Greco, is the first restaurant in the United States to uncork a rare 18-liter bottle of 2013 Jordan Cabernet Sauvignon. Guests can experience the unveiling of this behemoth wine bottle at a special event reception at K Rico on November 8, 2017.

Each bottle, known as a Melchior, holds the equivalent of 24 750mL wine bottles and weighs 60 pounds when full. Only eight bottles of 2013 Jordan Cabernet Sauvignon Melchiors—each etched, hand-painted and numbered—were created for sale in the world, and K Rico South American Steakhouse will be the only restaurant in the Northeast United States to offer pours of this extremely limited and exclusive wine.

On Wednesday, November 8, doors open for dinner service at 5 p.m., and the Grecos will reveal and uncork the bottle at 6 p.m. Guests can enjoy Jordan Cabernet Sauvignon poured directly from the Melchior for $25 per glass until sold out. A commemorative, signed Jordan Melchior poster will be given to the guest who purchases the last glass. Reservations are strongly encouraged, so book today on OpenTable or by calling (212) 757-9393.

“Serving from large-format bottles is central to our hospitality and the art of entertaining, and we wanted to share the excitement with our customers,” said John Jordan, CEO of Jordan Winery. “We’re thrilled that K Rico has acquired the first Melchior of the fall release and is hosting a party to share this special bottle with their guests.”

Wine lovers are encouraged to follow the big bottle excitement on social media with hashtags #krico, #kriconyc #jordan18liter