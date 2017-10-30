Marilyn, Kent Pelz Share Story of Their ‘Forever, Just Married’

Over the years of their marriage, Marilyn and Kent Pelz began to realize there was something special about their relationship. They kept getting happier and happier, while other couples around them got unhappier or divorced. Once the couple began their spiritual counseling practice, they realized that many couples do not have the emotional tools to make their relationships work. Finally, deciding to capture and record the lessons they have learned over the years, hoping others would find them useful, they have written “Forever Just Married: Sage relationship advice from a couple who have made it work for over half a century” (published by Balboa Press).

This story traces the amazing journey of Marilyn and Kent, from their initial blind date in 1961 in Mission Hills, Kansas, to their 30-year stint in one house overlooking the Pacific Ocean in Malibu, to their current lives as minister and spiritual counselors in San Jose. In this book, the couple reveals the major challenges they faced, how they overcame these challenges and the lessons they learned about how to create a workable and sustainable relationship with each other and others.

“Marriage does not come with an operating manual, which may be why 50 percent of all marriages end in divorce,” Marilyn and Kent point out. “Anyone experiencing challenges in their relationships, including marriage, will find useful tools and advice to make all their relationships work much better.”

“Forever Just Married” is Marilyn and Kent’s first book. It is the result of years of study and teaching about “Omni-Faith Spiritual Principles” and other related subjects. They have no plans to retire from their current avocation. The website for the book can be found at http://www.foreverjustmarried.com.

“Forever Just Married”

By Marilyn and Kent Pelz

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 148 pages | ISBN 9781504369732

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 148 pages | ISBN 9781504369718

E-Book | 148 pages | ISBN 9781504369725

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Rev. Marilyn and Kent Pelz met on a blind date in June 1961, were engaged five days later and married six months later. Marilyn had just graduated from Kansas State University with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics, and Kent had graduated three years earlier with a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Kansas University. Their marriage began in Kansas City. They moved to Malibu in 1970 and raised their family there for 30 years, after which they moved to San Jose in 2001. They have two grown daughters, Molly and Mindy and four grandchildren.

