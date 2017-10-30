Condensing the seven sequels of “A Place in the Story” into one novel, Don C. Davis, ThB, BA, MDiv., created “Profiles in a Dream Big Enough: On the Leading Edge of the Future” (published by Archway Publishing). The stories in the novel reflect on possibilities reset in a partnership of science, technology and a knowledge-based faith.

Based on a desire to update identity paradigms and faith for the 21st century age, the book teaches the “Big Ten Universal Qualities.” The book contains “philosophical and backdrops on profile stories, crossover ideas, and paradigms which build positive vision for a better future in our age of immense possibilities.” Through the book, Davis hopes to energize readers to see a positive vision of themselves and their future.

Davis says, “(My book) defines a positive vision of our future where our humanity needs to keep up with the rapid progression of our science and technology.”

“Profiles in a Dream Big Enough”

By Don C. Davis, ThB, BA, MDiv.

Hardcover | 6 x 9 in | 156 pages | ISBN 9781480848108

Softcover | 6 x 9 in | 156 pages | ISBN 9781480848122

E-Book | 156 pages | ISBN 9781480848115

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Don C. Davis, ThB, BA, MDiv., has had three careers: as a minister, as a clothing associate and as a writer. He has earned a Bachelor of Theology, a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Divinity. With family always his priority, Davis’ life plan and values are based on a knowledge-based faith informed by the “Big Ten Universal Qualities.” He and his wife Mary, have twin sons, Charles and Nolan. Davis has also written “A Place In The Story,” “New Tomorrows,” “Apple Blossom Time,” “The Future We Ask For,” “Eagles View Mountain,” “Sunrise Dreams” and “The New Sacred.”

