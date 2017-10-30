Getting Your Florida Drivers’ License Reinstated After DUI

Kevin Hayslett, DUI Attorney with Carlson, Meissner, Hart & Hayslett, P.A. Being charged with DUI is costly in more ways than one.

Alcohol impairment accounts for nearly one-third of all traffic-related deaths in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In all states, drivers with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.08% or more are considered alcohol-impaired by law. Driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol or drugs brings stiff penalties in Florida, including revocation of the offender’s drivers’ license.

“Driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol is a serious offense,” said DUI attorney Kevin Hayslett of Carlson, Meissner, Hart & Hayslett P.A. “Driving while intoxicated endangers the safety of others and the state of Florida requires that those who have been convicted of DUI satisfy certain conditions before they can have their drivers’ license reinstated.”

First DUI Offense - In Florida, individuals facing first-time DUI convictions will have their drivers’ license revoked for a minimum of 180 days, maximum one year. If a first offense resulted in serious injury, then the revocation period is at least three years. First-time offenders may apply for a hardship license before the end of the revocation period if they have successfully completed a DUI program.

Second DUI Offense - Second DUI convictions that occurred more than five years from the prior conviction result in license revocation for 180 days to one year; individuals may apply for a hardship license upon completion of a DUI program. A second conviction within five years from the first conviction results in a minimum five year license revocation and drivers may apply for a hardship license reinstatement after one year.

Third DUI Offense - A third offense within 10 years of the second conviction will result in license revocation for 10 years; two years of the revocation period must be served prior to applying for a hardship license.

“Drivers applying for license reinstatement – whether a hardship license or a full license -- must complete a DUI program or show proof of enrollment”, said attorney Hayslett. “License reinstatement also involves taking an exam, paying an assortment of fees, and demonstrating proof of insurance. Being charged with DUI is costly in more ways than one.”

To learn more about having your Florida drivers’ license reinstated after a DUI charge, contact the DUI defense attorneys at Carlson, Meissner, Hart & Hayslett P.A. Located in Clearwater, Florida, the law office of Carlson, Meissner, Hart & Hayslett P.A. has been serving the Tampa Bay area community for over 46 years. Innovative practice and proven litigation skills make the firm Tampa Bay’s premier legal team, with a proven track record of success and a reputation for excellence. For more information about attorney Kevin Hayslett or the law firm of Carlson, Meissner, Hart & Hayslett P.A., visit the firm website at CarlsonMeissner.com or contact the office directly at 877-728-9653.