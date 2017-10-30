The American Staffing Association (ASA) yesterday inducted Patricia Rohe, CSP, principal and co-founder of the New York City-based Custom Group of Companies, into the ASA Leadership Hall of Fame. Rohe was honored during the opening general session of Staffing World® 2017, the association’s annual convention and expo, in Chicago.

The ASA Leadership Hall of Fame was created in 1985 to recognize outstanding individual contributions made through dedicated service to ASA and the staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions industry.

Rohe co-founded the Custom Group in 1985 and built it into one of the most highly regarded staffing firms in the industry. She is a fierce advocate for the staffing industry and has held many leadership roles, including president of the metro chapter of the New York Association of Temporary Staffing Services and state legislative committee chairman of the New York Staffing Association, an ASA-affiliated chapter.

Rohe joined the ASA board of directors in 2000 and served as chairman in 2007. She also served on the association’s political action committee and helped launch the ASA Certified Staffing Professional® program, designed to certify staffing professionals’ expertise to work with both employees and clients within the bounds of federal and state laws and regulations. In 2015, she won the prestigious NYSA New Yorker Award—only one of seven individuals to be honored since the program began 32 years ago.

“On behalf of the ASA board of directors and membership, I am delighted to welcome Pat Rohe to the Leadership Hall of Fame,” said Richard Wahlquist, ASA president and chief executive officer. “Pat is a staunch and passionate champion of the staffing industry and the opportunities it provides to the millions of people it employs. As an ASA leader of many years, she has played a key role in driving and contributing to the association’s growth and success. ASA is extremely grateful for her leadership both locally and nationally, and her tireless advocacy to advance industry interests and industry professionalism.”

About The Custom Group of Companies

The Custom Group of Companies opened its doors 32 years ago and has since grown to include a broad suite of practice areas that span a diverse range of industries. Rated one of the top 500 women-owned business several years in a row, The Custom Group continues to attract some of the best talent in the tri-state area, along with the most prestigious clients. More information may be found at customgroupofcompanies.com and on LinkedIn.

About the American Staffing Association

The American Staffing Association is the voice of the U.S. staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions industry. ASA and its state affiliates advance the interests of the industry across all sectors through advocacy, research, education, and the promotion of high standards of legal, ethical, and professional practices. For more information about ASA, visit americanstaffing.net.