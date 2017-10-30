BRG Studio Wins Vote to Revamp The Santa Maria Health Club

The Board of Directors at Santa Maria Brickell, one of Miami’s iconic luxury residences, revealed on Wednesday night that a majority of its homeowners voted in favor of the $2.5 million project by BRG Studio that sets out to revamp the condo’s aged health club.

The results were revealed a month after all homeowners at Santa Maria received and voted on the proposed renovations by BRG Studio, a Miami-based architectural firm, that posed a cost-effective alternative to expanding and reinvigorating the current gym space.

The project received a 63 percent approval rate to pass and go into the construction phases, which were tailored with the residents in mind, keeping part of the gym open at all times.

The design, which will emphasize a 360-degree view of the city and bay, includes one multi-purpose room, a spacious lounge room and spas for men and women. BRG Studio and the Board of Directors at Santa Maria also hope the new design will increase the quality of life for all homeowners by keeping pace with competitive luxury properties in Miami’s real estate market.

The renovations of the gym and spa are set to begin once the construction permits are issued by the City of Miami. Thereafter, construction work will begin and is expected to last between 12 to 16 months.

