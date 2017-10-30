London, UK (PRWEB UK) 30 October 2017
The Laptops for Homeless Support Initiative is appealing to companies concerned with
protecting the environment to find supportive partners. The initiative is organized by
SocialBox.biz, a London based technology social enterprise which donates IT
equipment to benefit the lives of our community’s homeless population. The initiative
has already donated 150 refurbished laptops to Thames Reach homelessness charity.
SocialBox.biz is asking businesses to donate their unneeded laptop computers so that
they can be refurbished and given to people who have experienced homelessness.
The goal is to collect 1,000 laptops by 2020, which will be distributed by
homelessness charity Thames Reach to the people using its services. Thames Reach’s
clients need access to laptops in order to apply for jobs, reconnect with family and
friends, and have an online presence.
SocialBox.Biz’s founder, Peter Paduh, said “It’s about bettering our communities and
societies by taking the laptops some view as no longer needed and giving them to the
people who need them the most. We are leveraging Twitter as a tool to make this
possible for us. Please consider re-tweeting our updates to your business community.”
Jeremy Swain, Chief Executive of Thames Reach, said “These laptops will give the
homeless and marginalised people who receive them the opportunity to communicate
with friends and relatives, develop new interests, and access advice to improve their
skills and employment prospects.”
Yussuf Omar, who experienced homelessness, is now housed and learning about
computers at IT sessions run at Thames Reach’s Employment Academy in the London
Borough of Southwark thanks to his gifted laptop. He said “I’ve never had a computer
before, so getting a laptop has been great for me, helping me with my personal
development.”
To participate contact:
info (at) socialbox.biz
https://www.socialbox.biz/contact-us/
The initiative has had quite a few prominent business leaders tweet out about their
project already. They are looking to kick-start a Twitter social media campaign to help
them reach more businesses.
To support you can also ReTweet about the initiative visit their twitter page:
https://twitter.com/SocialBoxBiz
Notes for Editors
For more pictures, figures and quotes visit;
https://www.socialbox.biz/laptops-for-homless-support-event/
For more information on SocialBox.Biz’s impact on local communities, visit
http://www.socialbox.biz.
Thames Reach is one of the UK’s leading homelessness charities. Its vision is to end
street homelessness and its mission is to provide decent homes, encourage supportive
relationships and help people lead fulfilling lives.
Thames Reach runs a range of services in London including street outreach services
helping people sleeping rough escape homelessness, a variety of hostels and
supported housing projects, and schemes which prevent homelessness and help
people develop new skills, re-engage with family and friends, and get back into work.
It runs the Employment academy in Camberwell which helps unemployed and
economically disadvantaged people find work. http://www.employmentacademy.org.uk
Thames Reach works closely with local communities to ensure that it contributes to
improving neighbourhoods and meeting local need.
See http://www.thamesreach.org.uk
For further details contact Thames Reach communications manager, Mike Nicholas,
0203 664 9562.
###