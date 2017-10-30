8th Annual Plutus Awards Announces Winners

Winners of the 8th Annual Plutus Awards have been announced during a live ceremony, presented by State Farm(TM) at the FinCon Expo. This year's winners represent the evolving faces of independent financial media online. New categories this year include Best New Personal Finance Podcast and the Community Builder award. Additionally, the Plutus Foundation announced the recipient of its service award, as well as sharing the names of the latest grant recipients.

"The Plutus Awards are the embodiment of the efforts of the personal finance community to educate and inspire better financial decisions," said Harlan Landes, the founder of the Plutus Awards. "Members of our community are generous with their time and effort, and we like to honor that through the Service Award, as well as recognize excellence in blogging, podcasting, and social media."

Plutus Awards winners are chosen by a panel of independent financial media peers, after a period of public nomination. A full list of winners can be found at the Plutus Awards website, which is powered by Fidelity Investments.

The winners of this year's major awards include:

Blog of the Year: Well Kept Wallet

Podcast of the Year: Stacking Bemjamins

Lifetime Achievement: Miranda Marquit

Plutus Foundation Service Award: Melanie Lockert

People's Choice: His and Her Money

"This is a great night of celebration, where we can recognize each other, and encourage each other," said Landes. "Congratulations to all the winners."

About the Plutus Foundation

The annual Plutus Awards celebrate the best in financial media. This year marks the eighth annual event, and the ceremony will be presented live at the FinCon Expo in Dallas, Texas, on October 28. The Plutus Awards were founded by Harlan Landes and are supported by the Plutus Foundation. You can find out more at http://plutusawards.com and http://plutusfoundation.org.

