3 Legged Thing Founder & CEO, Danny Lenihan collects the prestigious award in New York I designed Leo to really challenge the fabric of conventional thinking in tripod design, creating a product that could be more versatile than any other tripod in its class.

3 Legged Thing's Equinox Leo Tripod & AirHed Switch, a micro-travel tripod that has unique modular functionality for conversion to video rigs and monopod, and holds a huge 30kg / 66lb was named Best Tripod 2017 at the prestigious Lucie Technical Awards, hosted in New York City on 25th October 2017.

The Lucie Technical Awards honours companies and individuals who have innovated, inspired and advanced the photography industry in a given year.

"It's been an incredible ride, these last couple of years. We've worked so hard as a company to be better in every way, innovating, and pushing the boundaries of function and design. To be recognised for this hard work is a tremendous honour, and a wonderful moment for me, both personally and professionally." said 3 Legged Thing's Founder & CEO, Danny Lenihan. "I designed Leo to really challenge the fabric of conventional thinking in tripod design, creating a product that could be more versatile than any other tripod in its class. That we achieved this, and won this prestigious award, as a small, British, camera support solution headquartered in a Chicken Shed on a farm in Bedfordshire, against the might of the biggest and most respected tripod companies in the world, is just incredible. It's very humbling."

The Equinox Leo (also available in Eclipse colouring) is 3 Legged Thing's flagship professional travel tripod. The smallest in the range, Leo folds up to just 34cm / 13.5" for stowage - the ideal companion for travelling photographers that require compactness without loss of stability or rigidity.

Features include:



Detachable Monopod Leg / Microphone Boom

3 Legged Thing’s patented Parallel Locking System

3 Legged Thing’s patented Tri-Mount Plate

AirHed Switch with detachable Lever Clamp

Removable & reversible centre column

Low level shooting of just 12cm / 4.75”

Multiple footwear options

Load to weight ratio of 21:1

Modular system configurable for multiple uses

Leo is constructed from milled, Aircraft Grade Magnesium Alloy and 100% Pure Pre-Preg Carbon Fibre.

Headquartered in a converted chicken shed (The Chicken Shed) on Kinsbourne Farm, in Stagsden, Bedfordshire, 3 Legged Thing is a small, British company of passionate people, creating and innovating camera support systems for photographers and videographers.

If you would like more information about this press release, please contact Danny Lenihan at +44 (0) 1234 947777 or email at danny(at)3leggedthing(dot)com.

ABOUT LUCIE FOUNDATION

Lucie Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit charitable organisation whose three-tiered mission is to honour master photographers, discover and cultivate emerging talent, and promote the appreciation of photography, worldwide. Lucie Foundation presents a variety of programs throughout the year, including its signature program, The Lucie Awards