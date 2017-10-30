Writers Edit Engel and Alan McBrearty help Santa tell a new story this year in their book Where Elves Come From ($18.49, paperback, 9781545615034; $29.99, hardcover, 9781545615041). Within the pages of this new classic, readers will see that this is no ordinary fairy tale. This children’s book is based on real-life events mixed with the magic of the unknown and centers on a family whose child is stricken with cancer. Their faith is tested, but they learn the importance of love, happiness, gratitude, and strong family bonds.

“We wrote this book as a dedication to children with cancer and to create a legend for Santa’s elves,” the authors explain. “Although intended as a bedtime storybook, it is a very educational book where each of the sixteen chapters contains a fundamental good moral to learn from, and most episodes have one of our favorite bedtime prayers to enjoy before going to sleep.”

Both Edit Engel and Alan McBrearty come from single-parent family homes with parents who always encouraged them to go after their dreams, which was instrumental in their lives. They are currently working on their second self-improvement book, which will be out by January 1, 2018 and will be titled Mini-Habits and Mini-Steps: An Incremental Guide to the Ultimate Mindset and Getting What You Want.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world’s largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 12,000 titles published to date. Retailers may order Where Elves Come From through Ingram Book Company and/or Spring Arbor Book Distributors. The book is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.