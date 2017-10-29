“Each year iaedp™ is privileged to spotlight treatment center, private practice and individual artists willing to courageously share their truths,” said Blanche Williams, MS, iaedp Assistant Managing Director and Imagine Me Coordinator.

The International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals (iaedp™) announces a Call for Entry to participate in the 8th annual “Imagine Me Beyond What You See” body image mannequin art competition. The art competition winner and finalists will be showcased during the 2018 iaedp Symposium on March 22 – 25 at the Omni Resort at ChampsionsGate in Orlando, Florida.

The mixed-medium works are judged on clarity of theme, creativity and originality, quality of composition and design and the overall impression and presentation of the artwork. The 2018 judges include three former Imagine Me Beyond What You See Winners: Rebecca Cerra Tishman, Interdisciplinary Artist, 2011 Winner and 2014 Runner Up; Sara Burchfiel, LMFT/Primary Therapist at Shoreline Center for Eating Disorder Treatment, 2012 Winner and Professionals Choice; and Jennifer J. Foote, BSc, MPA of Canada, Mixed-Media Artist, 2013 Winner and Professionals Choice. In addition, other judges include: Peter Thaddeus, Acrylic Painter and Muralist and returning judge, Michelle Dean, MA, ATR-BC, LPC, CG, Board Certified Art Psychotherapist and Professional Member of American Art Therapy Association.

“Each year iaedp™ is privileged to spotlight treatment center, private practice and individual artists willing to courageously share their truths,” said Blanche Williams, MS, iaedp Assistant Managing Director and Imagine Me Coordinator. “We are honored and humbled to host this ongoing dialogue that focuses on body image using mannequin art as the medium.”

The Imagine Me Beyond What You See Awards Ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, March 22 during opening night at the 2018 iaedp Symposium. The awards presentation will include the Professionals’ Choice Award, which is selected through voting by iaedp membership, 2018 Symposium attendees and the general public.

Past year Imagine Me entries and winners can be seen by visiting: http://www.iaedp.com/ImagineMe.htm. For additional information about the Imagine Me art competition, including how to enter, contact Blanche@iaedp.com.

About the iaedp™ Foundation: Since 1985, the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals has provided education and training standards to an international and multidisciplinary group of various healthcare treatment providers and helping professions. The iaedp™ Foundation proudly announces the supporting sponsors for the 2018 iaedp™ Symposium:

Silver and Event Sponsor: Avalon Hills

Bronze Sponsor: Breathe Life Healing Centers

Bronze Sponsor: Montecatini Eating Disorder Treatment Centers