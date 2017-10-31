Patient Relations Webinar Scheduled For Nov 7th

Proactive patient engagement leads to better patient experience results, and Verge Health will host a webinar to show hospitals and patient experience officers how technology can play a role in creating a higher level of engagement and impact that increases satisfaction scores. The webinar entitled “Patient Relations IS Patient Engagement,” features Mia Harvey-Mintz, patient experience consultant for Carolinas HealthCare System. Harvey-Mintz will discuss the effect that implementing the Verge Health Patient Relations solution has had across the Carolinas footprint.

As part of an expanded partnership, the Carolinas patient relations team is celebrating one year with the Verge technology supporting more than 8,700 beds and 35 emergency departments across three states. Carolinas currently leverages other aspects of the Converge Platform including the Accreditation and Regulatory module and the health system’s Patient Safety Organization is powered by Verge.

Harvey-Mintz will discuss how Carolinas HealthCare System tracked patient interactions before partnering with Verge Health, and what led their team to realize they needed an integrated, technology-based solution. She’ll also share the strategic approach the team has taken to the implementation process in order to ensure a flexible, high-value learning system for Patient Relations that is able to grow and change as needs evolve.

The webinar is scheduled for Tuesday, November 7, at 2pm EST.

About Verge Health

Founded in 2001, Verge Health is a risk management software company. Verge Health’s software solutions enable healthcare organizations to proactively protect and defend patients, caregivers, and frontline staff, against errors, adverse events, and policy violations. With over 900 facilities and 500,000 active users, the company’s Converge Platform provides hospital organizations with a cross-functional, proactive surveillance tool enabling optimal quality and safety results.