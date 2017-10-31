2014 Silversphere Emergency Call System Giveaway Winner - Titusville Towers There are a lot of communities that do a great job of taking care of our parents and grandparents that simply cannot afford to provide this innovative technology – that’s where we come in. We are honored to give back to those communities that give so much every day.

Silversphere, a veteran in the senior living technology space, is accepting community nominations for their yearly Emergency Call System giveaway. Each year, Silversphere chooses one not-for-profit senior living community to receive a brand-new emergency call system including consultation, components, installation, and real-time management reporting.

The call for nomination is open now through December 31, 2017. To qualify for this technology, the senior living community must be located in the United States, be a not-for-profit organization, and be nominated by someone who has personal experience with the community. Valid nominations can be submitted by employees, neighboring communities, residents, resident family members, and community board members. Additionally, the community must maintain the United States 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization status or be a tribally designated housing entity with a stated mission of providing housing to low-income seniors.

Silversphere will award the emergency call system to a senior living community that demonstrates the importance of bringing housing and services together in a safe and caring environment to meet the needs of lower-income seniors.

Past recipients of the emergency call system include Cedar Lane Senior Living in Leonardtown, Md., and Titusville Towers in Titusville, Fla.

“Our team is dedicated to improving the lives of seniors across the globe by designing and manufacturing life-saving technology that allows seniors to live more independently, more safely, and more confidently than ever before. There are a lot of communities that do a great job of taking care of our parents and grandparents that simply cannot afford to provide this innovative technology – that’s where we come in. We are honored to give back to those communities that give so much every day,” said Brian Dawson, Chief Executive Officer of Silversphere.

Community nominations can be submitted through a form on Silversphere’s website on the Emergency Call System Giveaway page. The emergency call system recipient will be announced during Q1 of 2018.

ABOUT SILVERSPHERE:

Silversphere is the leading provider of senior care solutions in the senior living industry. Their emergency call system or nurse call system, ATMOS™, offers a robust and customizable solution to ensure the safety and security of residents through motion detection, sensor technology, wearables, wander management, access control, and more. Silversphere’s product STRATOS™ provides real-time data reporting, exclusive training, and the ability to identify data trends which leads to better predictive care. Outside of technology, Silversphere introduced their Internet Marketing Services division in 2016, which focuses on enhancing a senior living company’s online presence and overall brand strategy. For more information on Silversphere’s services, please visit http://www.silversphere.com/.