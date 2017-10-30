Regroup and Alvarez Associates This free webinar will cover best practices and protocols including crowd control and improving safety and response during life-threatening events.

Regroup Mass Notification, the award-winning leader in emergency and day-to-day communication technology, today announced a joint alliance with Alvarez Associates, industry leader in workplace violence prevention, to present an online webinar on critical strategies for preparing for and responding to active shooter events at large venues.

This free webinar will cover best practices and protocols including crowd control and improving safety and response during life-threatening events.

This important presentation will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, at 1.00 p.m. ET.

Attendees will learn:



Strategies to employ when planning large public events (access control, security principles, emergency response)

How to recognize the pre-incident indicators of an attack

Safety considerations when attending large public gatherings

Strategies for surviving a mass shooting

To register for the event, please visit this LINK.

To learn more about Regroup Mass Notification, schedule a free online demo HERE or call us at 855-REGROUP.

About Regroup Mass Notification

Regroup, the industry-leading provider of Emergency and Day-to-Day Notification solutions and DRI Notification System of the Year, offers easy, one-click messaging to mobile phones (text/voice), landlines, email, social media, websites and much more. Regroup stands apart from other mass communication systems with its ease of use, automated messaging capabilities, seamless integrations, unparalleled 24/7 customer support and unlimited text/voice/email messaging.

To learn more about how Regroup Mass Notification can provide rapid emergency communications during a crisis, as well as streamline day-to-day communications, email inquiries(at)regroup(dot)com

About Alvarez Associates

Alvarez Associates LLC is a security risk management firm based out of Northern California that specializes in workplace violence prevention, management, assessment and response. Its primary goal is to provide organizations with the resources, tools and training needed to address this complicated issue. Alvarez Associates’ multidisciplinary team have extensive backgrounds in threat assessment, law enforcement, physical security and human resources. To learn more about how the team at Alvarez Associates can assist your organization, call 916-293-8852 or visit workviolenceprevention.com/contact.