dataPlor Selected as ALPHA Startup by Web Summit

dataPlor has been selected by Web Summit as a 2017 ALPHA startup. With this honor is an invitation to the Web Summit conference in Lisbon that's expected to be attended by 60,000 participants, more than 2,000 journalists, and amazing speakers. dataPlor is an emerging market data intelligence company that uses big data, machine learning, and local crowdsourcing to provide its clients with triple-verified international business data.

Currently, business data in emerging markets are neither trustworthy, reliable, or exact. dataPlor generates value for startups, mid-market businesses, and top-tier global enterprises by offering them comprehensive and accurate business data. dataPlor is the only provider of in-person and owner-verified emerging market data that works on this scale.

dataPlor's database already includes nearly 8 million verified businesses in Mexico, Brazil, and Nigeria. The company is currently launching in seven more countries, generating a total of 30 million verified business listings by mid-2018. This value proposition has attracted the attention of the team behind Web Summit, the world's largest technology conference, inviting dataPlor to participate as a guest.

“We are thrilled to be attending Web Summit in beautiful Lisbon,” said Geoffrey Michener, CEO and Co-Founder of dataPlor. “It's an honor that dataPlor was selected as an ALPHA Startup. We look forward to meeting with people from across the globe and helping bridge the gap between growing economies and developed nations.”

Since small to midsized businesses in emerging markets frequently have no digital footprint, creating comprehensive indexes of business data for these markets is not possible with generic data scraping techniques. dataPlor's solution involves using owner verification alongside an internal machine learning algorithm that captures high quality business data in emerging markets, and then conducting an in-person verification of the resulting listing.

High-quality, triple-verified market data offers enormous advantages to organizations that wish to expand into international territories. This type of data is of particular use to top-tier multinational companies such as Google, American Express, Oracle, and others who rely on trustworthy data for mapping, sales and marketing, and market research purposes.

dataPlor invites conference attendees, journalists, and potential clients to visit its booth to learn more about the difference that high-quality, verified business data can make in emerging markets.

About dataPlor:

Founded in 2016 by a team of experts in emerging markets, big data, and small businesses, dataPlor is a rapidly growing data intelligence firm. Utilizing mobile-first technology, machine learning, and local crowdsourcing, the data intelligence company has built the only triple-verified emerging market database on the market. Advisors and investors includes Matt Graves (the former Chief Data Officer of Infogroup) and Andrew Finn (co-founder of ArborBridge Group and Wait But Why). Visit http://www.dataplor.com/ to learn more.

###