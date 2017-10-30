SEO is a profound topic for small business owners and marketers.

The JM Internet Group (https://www.jm-seo.org/), a leader in online internet marketing training, is excited to announce that the company's book on search engine optimization for small business owners and marketers has topped five hundred reviews on Amazon. This milestone has been achieved prior to the publication of the 2018 edition, expected out by the end of the year.

"I am very heartened by the reviews on Amazon for the SEO Fitness Workbook," explained Jason McDonald, Director of the JM Internet Group. "The milestone of five hundred reviews is significant, but more significant is the way that many small businesses have found profit in the book as a step-by-step handbook on digital marketing for small business."

To learn more about The SEO Fitness Workbook and view its impressive online reviews, visit http://amzn.to/2gD8PBB. Interested persons can view excerpts from the book, see the table of contents, and learn how and why the SEO book has garnered so many positive reviews on Amazon. It should be noted that the book includes a zero copy PDF plus access to the SEO dashboard and SEO toolbook, which provide hundreds of complementary tools online for today's digital marketer.

THE SEO FITNESS WORKBOOK: SEO FOR SMALL BUSINESSES

Here is more background on this announcement in the form of brief excerpts from reviews:



Donald J, "As a grant writer for over 20 years, who is breaking into web content writing, I couldn’t start with a better primer on SEO optimization than Jason McDonald’s “SEO Fitness Workbook 2017."

Keith A., "I'm very technical so building and running websites is easy for me. Totally lost on SEO though, if I can't get people to my websites I can't make sales. So far I love the book, it takes away all the confusion about the ever changing Google updates and focuses me back at the basics. SEO seems like a lot of work, i'm fine with that as long as I know what to do. So far this book gives me the guidance to do that."

JAM Advertising, "As an advertising agency we've usually relied on freelance experts in the field to deliver SEO services. This year we thought it best to improve our service offerings for our clients by having us become experts in the field. After looking over a variety of courses, it was completely by accident that we came upon Jason McDonald and his work that's been compiled into the SEO Fitness Workbook 2017."

Again, the reader is referred to the book on Amazon to read the hundreds of positive reviews. It should also be noted that the JM Internet Group maintains a popular list of the best books on its website. This list of top books helps readers find the most current authors on the topic, and that - in combination with the companion SEO Toolbook - is part of the book's strategy of "never stop learning." Continuing education is a must for today's digital marketer, and accordingly the SEO Fitness Workbook encourages him or her to read widely and read deeply in the field of search engine optimization. Submissions to the book list are encouraged and can be found at the URL listed above.

ABOUT JM INTERNET GROUP

The JM Internet Group provides SEO, Social Media Marketing, and Google AdWords training and courses for busy marketers and businesspeople. Online search engine optimization training helps explain keywords, page tags, link building strategies and other techniques needed to climb to the top of search engine rankings for Google, Yahoo, and Bing. The teaching methodology is hands on, with live examples and discussions, taught from the convenience of each student's computer. It should be noted that the company maintains important book lists such as its list of the best SEO books at https://www.jm-seo.org/2015/05/best-seo-books/ and the best social media marketing books at https://www.jm-seo.org/2017/01/social-media-marketing-books-2017-list-best-books-social-media-marketers/.

Contact:

JM Internet Group, Media Relations

Web. https://www.jm-seo.org/

Email. jm(dot)internetgroup(at)gmail(dot)com