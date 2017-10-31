Edalex Solutions Announces Support for Open Source Repository EQUELLA

Edalex Solutions today announce a range of services for the award-winning digital repository EQUELLA, following the recent announcement of EQUELLA’s transition to open source software.

The Edalex Solutions team averages more than a decade of experience in the education industry and extensive expertise with EQUELLA. Drawn from the original EQUELLA team, Edalex staff have nearly 150 years of combined EQUELLA experience. Since 2016, Edalex served as Pearson’s official EQUELLA services partner across the Asia Pacific region. With the transition to open source, Edalex will continue providing account management, hosting, development, consulting and client support services for EQUELLA clients.

“We are thrilled to continue to engage with the team at Edalex Solutions,” said Allan Booth, Director of Learning Systems for the NSW Department of Education. “As a long term user of the platform, we are excited by this next phase in EQUELLA’s evolution.”

Edalex has introduced a range of enhanced services offerings, including:



Premium and Premium Plus Support packages incorporating new value-added services such as system health checks, prioritised bug fixes, bundled consulting time, and hosting environment refreshes.

Repository Development Alliance (RDA) enabling client members to nominate, vote on and ultimately direct feature enhancements to EQUELLA created by the Edalex product development team.

“Edalex is well positioned to continue providing critical services to organisations using EQUELLA, whilst also providing leadership in the ongoing evolution of the platform via our dedicated EQUELLA development team,” said Dan McFadyen, Managing Director for Edalex Solutions. “Over the last 6 months we have invested heavily to develop the first open source version, EQUELLA 6.5, and look forward to continued innovation of the platform.”

EQUELLA 6.5, a release developed by the Edalex team, complemented by platform testing support from Unicon and the EQUELLA community, demonstrates the collaborative approach that is possible within the open source development paradigm. EQUELLA 6.5 is now available for final public beta testing, with general availability set for November 2017.

As a Commercial Affiliate of the Apereo Foundation, Edalex’s continued support and leadership with the EQUELLA roadmap will provide continuity and opportunities for innovation for clients.

For more information about how Edalex can support your EQUELLA implementation, or to learn more about EQUELLA 6.5, please contact info(at)edalexsolutions.com.

About EQUELLA

EQUELLA is a digital repository for housing teaching/learning, research, media, and library content in one platform. EQUELLA is currently in use in a wide range of schools, universities, colleges, TAFEs, departments of education, government agencies, and corporations worldwide, with nearly 50% of all universities, TAFEs, and K-12 departments using the platform in Australia alone. Pearson recently partnered with the Apereo Foundation to contribute EQUELLA as Open Source Software. Find out more at https://www.apereo.org/projects/equella.

About Edalex Solutions

Edalex Solutions delivers a range of services for the education sector. With deep expertise in the digital repository and learning management sectors, and strong engagement with educational institutions across Asia Pacific, Edalex delivers proven results for both clients and partners. The Edalex Solutions leadership team averages more than a decade of experience in the education industry and extensive expertise with EQUELLA. Find out more at http://www.edalexsolutions.com.