Dr Naghavi (SHAPE Founder) Today, unfortunately the majority of cardiology is focused on treating heart attacks and preventing the second attack. SHAPE's focus is on the first heart attack and to detect those who are a heart attack walking time-bomb, namely the vulnerable patient.

For the second year in a row, SHAPE, is organizing a cutting-edge scientific event dedicated to Machine Learning and artificial intelligence in cardiology. SHAPE (Society for Heart Attack Prevention and Eradication (http://www.shapesociety.org), is a nonprofit grassroots organization founded by Dr. Morteza Naghavi and is dedicated to the mission of eradicating heart attacks. The organization today announced the detailed agenda of its flagship SHAPE satellite symposium during AHA 2017 titled "2nd Machine Learning Vulnerable Patient Symposium" which focuses on advances in cardiac imaging using machine learning, and the detection of high risk individuals at risk of a near-future heart attack or stroke using artificial intelligence. The meeting is led by Dr. Morteza Naghavi the founder and executive director of SHAPE and features leading cardiovascular researchers from around the world.

This will be the 21st scientific meeting held by SHAPE since 2001.

AGENDA:

2nd Machine Learning Vulnerable Patient Symposium

Focused on Developing an

Artificial Intelligence-based Forecast System for Short-Term CVD Events

A Satellite Event in Conjunction with

2017 Annual Scientific Sessions of American Heart Association

Hilton Anaheim

(adjacent to the convention center)

777 Convention Way Anaheim

November 13, 7-10 PM

This event is open to public. Participation via GoToMeeting can be requested. Dinner will be served 7:30 PM.

This is the 22nd SHAPE Symposium held since 2001 focusing on Vulnerable Plaque & Vulnerable Patient.

Agenda

7:00 – 7:30 PM

Welcome

Morteza Naghavi, M.D.

Founder of SHAPE and Executive Chairman of the SHAPE Task Force

Opening Remarks

Valentin Fuster, M.D., Ph.D.

Professor of Medicine and Physician-in-Chief, Mount Sinai Hospital and Icahn School of Medicine, New York, NY

Moderators:

Matthew Budoff, M.D.

Professor of Medicine, UCLA

Endowed Chair of Preventive Cardiology,

Los Angeles Biomedical Research Institute

Daniel Berman, M.D.

Chief of Cardiac Imaging and Nuclear Cardiology at the Cedars-Sinai Heart Institute Professor of Medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine UCLA

7:30 – 7:50 PM

Featured Speakers:

Machine Learning in Cardiac Imaging

Machine learning improves image analysis, diagnosis and prognostic risk assessment in cardiac imaging.

Piotr Slomka, Ph.D.

Chief Scientist, Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Program, Department of Imaging Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Professor, UCLA School of Medicine, Los Angeles

7:50 – 8:10 PM

Featured AHA 2017 Machine Learning Presentation:

Machine Learning Outperformed ACC/AHA Pooled Cohort Equations Risk Calculator for Detection of High-Risk Asymptomatic Individuals and Recommending Treatment for Prevention of Cardiovascular Events in the Multi-Ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis (MESA)

Albert Yen, M.D. on behalf of co-investigators:

Ioannis A. Kakadiaris, Ph.D.1, Michalis Vrigkas, Ph.D.1, Matthew Budoff, M.D.2, Albert A. Yen, M.D.3, Morteza Naghavi, M.D.4

1: Computational Biomedicine Lab, University of Houston, Houston, TX, USA; 2: Division of Cardiology, Los Angeles Biomedical Research at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Torrance, CA, USA; 3: MEDITEX (Medical Innovations in Texas), Houston, TX, USA; 4: Society for Heart Attack Prevention and Eradication, Houston, TX, USA

8:30-8:50 PM

The Precision Medicine Initiative (PMI): The largest NIH funded Study

Will PMI find the biomarkers of short-term CVD events and how long might it take?

Philip Greenland, M.D.

Professor of Cardiology and Professor of Preventive Medicine at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, IL

8:50-9:10 PM

New Insights into Triggers of MI and CVD Events

The Straw that Breaks Camel’s Back

Robert Kloner, M.D., Ph.D.

Professor of Medicine, and Director of Cardiovascular Research at Huntington Medical Research Institutes in Pasadena, CA

9:10-1:00 PM

Discussions by Panel of Speakers and Invited Guest Faculty Focused on SHAPE’s Project:

“Machine Learning Vulnerable Patient”

What does the final result look like? A single serum biomarker like PSA, a panel of serum biomarkers, an imaging biomarker like mammography, or a machine algorithm combining all basic information about risk factors, and plaque, blood, myocardium vulnerability?

Background: Imagine instead of the existing daily weather forecasts and hurricane alerts we were told the probability of a storm within the next 10 years! This is how heart attacks are predicted today. We teach our physicians to calculate the 10-year probability of a heart attack and sudden cardiac death based on their patients’ risk factors. Long term predictions do not trigger immediate preventive actions. Although some people develop warning symptoms, half of men and two-thirds of women who die suddenly of coronary heart disease (CHD) have no previous symptoms. Imagine if we could alert people months, weeks, or even days before a heart attack and trigger immediate preventive actions.

The Idea: Use machine learning to create new algorithms to detect who will experience a CHD event within a year (The Vulnerable Patient). Algorithms will be based on banked biospecimen and information collected days up to 12 months prior to the event. We will utilize existing cohorts such as MESA, Heinz Nixdorf Recall Study, Framingham Heart Study, BioImage Study and the Dallas Heart Study. External validation to test for discrimination and calibration will be conducted using other longitudinal observational studies that provide adjudicated cardiovascular event information such as the MiHeart, JHS, DANRISK and ROBINSCA. Additionally, we will use machine learning to characterize individuals who, despite high conventional risk, have lived over 80 years with no CHD events (The Invulnerable). We expect to discover new targets for drug and possibly vaccine development. We will make the algorithms available as an open source tool to collect additional data over time and increase its predictive value.

Major Longitudinal Cohort Studies

Invited Investigators Cohorts

Dan Levy Framingham Heart Study

Matt Budoff & Michael Blaha MESA

Raimun Erbel HNR (Heinz Nixdorf Recall Study)

Valentin Fuster PESA/BioImage / HRP Study

Amit Khera Dallas Heart Study

Adolfo Correa & Herman Taylor Jackson Heart Study

Tatiana Kouznetsova FLEMENGHO Study

Khurram Nasir MiHeart Study

Harry de Koning & Matthijs Oudkerk ROBINSCA

Jes Sanddal Lindholt VIVA

Michael Blaha & Marcio Bittencourt Brazilian MESA / ELSA

Axel Diederichsen DANRISK and DANCAVAS

Oscar Franco Rotterdam Heart and Erasmus Age

Paul Elliot UK Biobank

Ken Mahaffey TRACER

Robert Harrington PLATO

Wolfgang Koenig & Kari Kuulasmaa BiomarCaRE

Invited Key Opinion Leaders (Alphabetic Order)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.

Founder of South Beach Diet, Director of Wellness at Baptist Hospital and Professor of Medicine at University of Miami, FL

Dan Arking, PhD

Associate Professor, McKusick-Nathans Institute of Genetic Medicine, Department of Medicine, Division of Cardiology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD

Juan Badimon, Ph.D.

Professor of Medicine, Director, Atherothrombosis Research Unit, Mount Sinai Hospital, New York, NY

Sameer Bansilal, M.D.

Assistant Professor Medicine, Cardiology, Mount Sinai Hospital, New York, NY

Marcio Bittencourt, M.D., Ph.D., M.P.H.,

Professor of Medicine, University of São Paulo, Sãn Paulo, Brazil

Michael Blaha, M.D., M.P.H.,

Director of Clinical Research, Ciccarone Center for the Prevention of Heart Disease, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD

Roger S. Blumenthal, MD

Professor of Medicine and Director, The Johns Hopkins Ciccarone Center for the Prevention of Heart Disease, Division of Cardiology, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD

Jay Cohn, MD

Professor of Medicine, University of Minnesota, Director, Rasmussen Center for Cardiovascular Disease Prevention

Adolfo Correa, M.D., Ph.D.

Chief Science Officer, Jackson Heart Study, Professor of Medicine and Pediatrics, University of Mississippi, Jackson, MS

Rahul Deo, M.D., Ph.D.

Assistant Professor of Medicine, Division of Cardiology, University of California, San Francisco, CA

Axel C. P. Diederichsen, M.D.

Associate Professor, Department of Cardiology, Odense University Hospital, Denmark

James Ehrlich, M.D

Clinical Associate Professor, University of Colorado; Clinical faculty member of the University of Colorado School of Medicine.

Raimund Erbel, M.D.

Professor of Medicine, Chief of Cardiology and Director of West German Heart Centre, University Essen, Germany

Erling Falk, M.D., Ph.D.

Professor of Pathology and Cardiology, Aarhus University Hospital (Skejby), Aarhus, Denmark

Sergio Fazio, M.D., Ph.D.

Chair of Preventive Cardiology and Professor of Medicine, Oregon Health and Science University, Portland, OR

Zahi Fayad, M.D.

Professor of Radiology and Medicine (Cardiology), Director of the Translational and Molecular Imaging Institute, Mount Sinai Hospital, New York, NY

Steve Feinstein, M.D.

Professor, Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine, Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, IL

Oscar Franco, M.D., Ph.D.

of Preventive Medicine, PI Cardiovascular Epidemiology Group, Director of ErasmusAGE, Erasmus Medical Center, Rotterdam, Netherlands

Khawar Gul, M.D.

Consultant Cardiologist, SHAPE Volunteer, Lompoc Valley Medical Center, Lompoc, CA

Craig J. Hartley, Ph.D.

Professor Emeritus - Cardiovascular Sciences and Bioengineering, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX

Robert Harrington, M.D.

Chair of the Department of Medicine, Professor of Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, CA

Harvey Hecht, M.D.,

Director of Cardiac CT Imaging Laboratory, Mount Sinai School of Medicine, New York, NY

Howard Hodis, M.D.

Director of Atherosclerosis Research, Keck School of Medicine USC, Los Angeles, CA

Borja Ibáñez, M.D., Ph.D.

Professor, Spanish National Center for Cardiovascular Research (CNIC) & Cardiologist, Hospital Clinico San Carlos, Madrid, Spain

Michael Jamieson, M.D, FRCP

UT Health Clinical Associate Professor, San Antonio, TX, Senior Medical Director at Pfizer, Houston, TX,

Ioannis Kakadiaris, Ph.D.

Professor of Computer Science and Biomedical Engineering, University of Houston, Houston, TX

Sanjay Kaul, M.D, MPH

Director, Cardiology Fellowship Training Program; Director, Vascular Physiology and Thrombosis Research Laboratory at the Burns and Allen Research Institute, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA

Amit Khera, M.D.

Associate Professor and Director, Preventive Cardiology Program, UT Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, TX

Asher Kimchi, M.D

Attending Physician and Vice-Clinical Chief in the Division of Cardiology, Cedars-Sinai Heart Institute in Los Angeles, CA, Clinical Professor of Medicine, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Founder and Chairman of the International Academy of Cardiology

Stanley Kleis, Ph.D.

Professor of Mechanical Engineering and Biomedical Engineering, University of Houston, Houston, TX

Wolfgang Koenig, M.D., Ph.D.,

Professor of Medicine (Cardiology), Univeristy of Ulm Medical School, Ulm, Germany

Harry de Koning, M.D., Ph.D.

Professor of Screening Evaluation, School of Public Health, Erasmus MC, Rotterdam, Rotterdam, Netherlands

Iftikhar Kullo, M.D

Professor of Medicine, Cardiology & Vascular Medicine, Gonda Vascular Center, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN

Tatiana Kuznetsova, M.D.

Professor and Director, Hypertension and Cardiovascular Epidemiology, University of Leuven, Leuven, Belgium

Daniel Lane, M.D, PhD

Consultant on Detection, Evaluation & Treatment of Lipid Disorders in Adults & Children, San Antonio, TX

Daniel Levy, M.D.

Director of Framingham Heart Study, and Intramural Investigator, National Institute of Health, Bethesda, MD

Amir-Abbas Mahabadi, M.D.

Assistant Professor of Cardiology, West German Heart Centre, University Essen, Germany

Ken Mahaffey, M.D.

Professor of Medicine (Cardiovascular Medicine), Stanford University Medical Center, Stanford, CA

David Maron, M.D.

Professor and Director, Preventive Cardiology, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, CA

Michael McConnell, M.D, MSEE

Verily Life Sciences, Professor of Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, CA

Mary McDermott, MD

Professor of Medicine, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, IL

Jessica Mega, M.D, MPH

Chief Medical Officer at Verily (Formerly Google Life Sciences) Mountain View, CA

Roxana Mehran, M.D.

Professor of Medicine and Director of Interventional Clinical Trials, Mount Sinai School of Medicine, New York, NY

Ralph Metcalfe, Ph.D.

Professor of Mechanical and Biomedical Engineering, University of Houston, Houston, TX

Susanne Moebus, Ph.D., M.P.H.

Biologist & Epidemiologist, Head of the Centre for Urban Epidemiology, University Essen, Germany

Martin Mortensen, M.D., Ph.D.

Assistant Professor of Cardiology, Aarhus University Hospital, Arhus, Denmark

James Muller, M.D.

Former Professor at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA

Tasneem Z. Naqvi, M.D.

Professor of Medicine and Director of Echocardiography, College of Medicine, May Clinic, Scottsdale, AZ

Jagat Narula, M.D., Ph.D.

Associate Dean for Global Affairs, Professor of Medicine (Cardiology), Mount Sinai Hospital and School of Medicine, New York, NY

Khurram Nasir, M.D., M.P.H.

Director, High-risk Cardiovascular Disease Clinic, Baptist Health South Florida, Miami, Florida

Christopher J. O'Donnell, M.D., M.P.H.

Chief, Cardiovascular Epidemiology and Human Genomics Branch, NHLBI Division of Intramural Research, Bethesda, MD

Matthijs Oudkerk, M.D.

Faculty of Medical Sciences, University of Groningen, Groningen, Netherlands

Paolo Raggi, M.D.

Director, Mazankowski Alberta Heart Institute, Professor of Medicine, University of Alberta, Edmonton, AB, Canada

George Rodgers, M.D, FACC, FACP

Cardiologist, Seton Heart Institute, Austin, TX

James HF Rudd, Ph.D.

Senior Lecturer, Division of Cardiovascular Medicine, University of Cambridge Hospital, Cambridge, UK

P.K. Shah, M.D.

Professor and Director, Atherosclerosis Research Center, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, UCLA, Los Angeles, CA

Leslee Shaw, PhD, FACC, FASNC, FAHA

Professor of Medicine, Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, GA

Henrik Sillesen, M.D.

Professor and Head of Dept. of Vascular Surgery, Rigs Hospitalet, University of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark

David Spence M.D

Professor of Neurology and Clinical Pharmacology, and Director, Stroke Prevention & Atherosclerosis Research Centre (SPARC).

Robert Superko, M.D.

Professor of Medicine and President at Cholesterol, Genetics, and Heart Disease Institute, Carmel, CA

Brenda Garrett Superko, C.V.R.N.

Board Member of SHAPE. Assistant Director Cholesterol, Genetics, and Heart Disease Institute, Carmel, CA

Jun Tao, M.D., Ph.D.

Professor, Department of Hypertension and Vascular Disease, the First Affiliated Hospital, Sun Yat-sen University, Guangzhou, China

Hiro Tanaka, Ph.D.

Professor and Director, Cardiovascular Aging Research Laboratory, University of Texas, Austin, TX

Ahmed Tawakol, M.D.

Co-Director, Cardiac MR PET CT Program, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA

Herman A. Taylor, M.D., M.P.H.

Director, Cardiovascular Research Institute, Morehouse School of Medicine, Atlanta, GA

Pierre-Jean Touboul, M.D.

Professor of Neurology, Department of Neurology and Stroke Center, AP-HP Bichat University Hospital, Neurology and Stroke Center, Paris, France

Thomas J. Wang, M.D.

Director of Cardiovascular Medicine, and Physician-in-Chief, Vanderbilt Heart Institute, Nashville, TN

Nathan Wong, M.P.H., Ph.D.

Professor of Epidemiology and Director, Heart Disease Prevention Program, University of California, Irvine, CA