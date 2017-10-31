Lyfted Media Joins the Drone Revolution

Drones: they’re not only for hobbyists, the military or those who are experimenting with package delivery. Paired with cameras and a talented pilot/cinematographer, drones can get impossible shots, create 360-degree panoramas and even show clients ‘future views’ from a specific height and angle. In fact, these are a few of the services provided by the Lyfted Media, a new firm headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA. “Our experienced drone pilots specialize in getting that impossible shot that can’t captured any other way. A drone camera exists in the space that's too low for a helicopter or too high or too narrow for a jib. With a drone camera, we can get that remarkable, memorable shot that you can’t get anywhere else,” notes Lyfted Media‘s owner and lead pilot Jimmy Olivero.

Lyfted Media services the northeastern U.S. and the world. “We work where ever the job takes us; we travel throughout the US as well as worldwide. Our drone pilots aren’t new; we have a wide variety of experience in Hollywood and in TV production. In the past, we’ve worked on news related projects for UK based firms and done motion picture work with Chinese companies,” explains Olivero. Lyfted Media’s drone cameras are ideal for televised live concert events, both local and national.

Drone cameras aren’t exclusively for the entertainment industry. They’re also a valuable tool for real estate, construction, agriculture and a variety of commercial applications. “Drone cameras are ideal for inspections, real-time digital mapping, monitoring construction progress and for real estate future views. Using Lyfted Media’s drones, we can show architects, builders, marketers and even potential residents the panoramic view from a building that may not even have stated construction yet. Using these future views, real estate agents have successfully sold units based on our photography,” says Olivero.

Live streaming is also possible using drone cameras and Lyfted Media. “Streaming is being done more for live events, including concerts, sports, and even large civic events. We can set it up and handle the technical details,” Olivero explains.

Lyfted Media currently has a fleet of ten drones, including the Matrice 600 Pro, which is ideal for industrial applications, the Alta 6, which his perfect for DSLRs, RED, ARRI and other cinema cameras, and the Inspire 2, while is best for projects that required sustained flight times. Olivero adds: “The Lyfted Media team has years of experience flying both single rotor and multi-rotor camera drones, and have worked extensively with our clients in pre-production and on site.”

For those looking for something out of the ordinary, Lyfted Media also provides Aerial Ultralight Orbs. These are radio controlled, helium-filled objects that can fly above audiences indoors, where traditional drones are prohibited, as well as outdoors.

“Our goal at Lyfted Media is to provide a high level of customer service from the first call to concept to creation. Our bilingual pilots take care of FAA compliance, scripting, story boarding, and capture the exact image our client wants. We have a ground photography team as well, and can do traditional shots we can combine with drone footage,” notes Olivero.

Lyfted Media is fully insured, and is FAA Part 107 Certified, Section 333 Exempted and operates in FAA-regulated airspace daily. “Although our firm is new, our pilots are not. We want to work with clients to create the images you need for your project to be successful, whether it’s for film, television or a corporate project,” Olivero concludes.

For more information on Lyfted Media visit http://www.lyftedmedia.com or call +1 (757) 478-3312 to book a consultation.

For more information contact:

Jimmy Olivero

Owner/Chief Pilot

LyftedMedia.com

757-478-3312