Gems, Minerals, Jewelry and Gift Show In Its 10th Year

The Gem Miner's Holiday Gem, Jewelry & Gift Show, the Mid-Atlantic's premium Gem, Jewelry, Mineral, Gift and Craft Show, will be conducting its 10th Annual Holiday Show with a focus on gift and jewelry crafts at the Lebanon PA County Fairgrounds and Expo Center November 18-19, 2017. There will be gift and craft related items to contribute to holiday shopping needs in addition to being a great place to learn new hobbies, start a business and add to collections. The public is welcome to view the various rough materials of the mineral world in its original form and after it is transformed into refined products and finished jewelry. With this direct link to the public, many items are at discounted prices. There will be hourly door prizes and a Grand Prize Drawing available to attendees. Visit http://www.gem-show.com for updates, admission discounts and additional information.

Hours are 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, 11/18 and 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, 11/19. Handicapped accessible and free parking. Admission is $5 and free for children under 12. Directions: PA Tpk Exit #266, RT 72 North, then right to 80 Rocherty Road, Lebanon PA 17042.