In September 2015, 193 countries signed up to support the UN’s 17 sustainable development goals for our planet and the people that live on it. “The promise to leave no one behind is the most difficult commitment of this new social contract,” says Thomas Gass. “It requires that we all seek to understand who the most vulnerable people are and what risks they face, and then systematically empower these people and build their resilience.”

Thomas Gass was appointed by the UN Secretary-General as Assistant Secretary-General for Policy Coordination and Inter-Agency Affairs in UN DESA and he took office on 3 September 2013. Gass believes the SDG’s are a “shared vision of humanity” and not just a “development strategy for big international organizations to fix the problems in the South.” Leaders need to understand that “sustainability has been redefined,” and that “no group must be left behind.” He adds that when “poverty or pollution or climate change happen in another country far away, that does not mean that we are not part of the cause of these problems and their necessary solution.”

Read the full article here

CMRubinWorld launched in 2010 to explore what kind of education would prepare students to succeed in a rapidly changing globalized world. Its award-winning series, The Global Search for Education, is a highly regarded trailblazer in the renaissance of 21st century education, and occupies a widely respected place in the pulse of key issues facing every nation and the collective future of all children. It connects today’s top thought leaders with a diverse global audience of parents, students and educators. Its highly readable platform allows for discourse concerning our highest ideals and the sustainable solutions we must engineer to achieve them. C. M. Rubin has produced over 500 interviews and articles discussing an extensive array of topics under a singular vision: when it comes to the world of children, there is always more work to be done.

