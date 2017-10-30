Announcing Kobo Aura ONE Limited Edition with Expanded Storage

"We have many customers who are comics- and manga-enthusiasts, and they have told us they need more space to hold their vast collections, especially in markets like Japan, but really anywhere that manga fans are found.

So much manga to read, so little time—and so much manga to keep with you wherever you go. Rakuten Kobo today announces Kobo Aura ONE Limited Edition, building upon the original Aura ONE by adding 32GB of memory—which means four times more storage space for large ebook files. This is the perfect solution for fans looking to hold their entire digital manga or graphic novel collections. Detailed graphic content looks excellent on the Aura ONE Limited Edition’s high-resolution screen, and is easier to read on the largest screen available in a commercial eReader. Readers can store up to 700 manga titles or up to 28,000 text-based eBooks.

Kobo Aura ONE Limited Edition will be available in soft black and will retail for $279.99 USD (MSRP) in the US exclusively at http://www.kobo.com. Pre-orders will be available to Kobo Super Points VIP members from November 29 to December 5; Kobo Aura ONE Limited Edition will be available to all US customers beginning December 6. The device will also be available in Japan.

Michael Tamblyn, CEO, Rakuten Kobo, said: "We have many customers who are comics- and manga-enthusiasts, and they have told us they need more space to hold their vast collections, especially in markets like Japan, but really anywhere that manga fans are found. Kobo Aura ONE Limited Edition has the extra memory they need, which then creates more space at home, in your bag, or in your backpack. It’s also great for our most valuable customers who just have thousands and thousands of ebooks and want them all available all the time. It’s just another example of how we design and build new devices with a view to making our customers’ reading lives easier and better.”

Welcome to the Kobo Aura ONE experience

Get Lost in a Story with a Book-Sized Touchscreen: Those who like the size of a hardcover book with spacious pages will enjoy reading on the largest premium Carta E Ink touchscreen currently available on the market, with 300 ppi for print-quality resolution. Housed within the device’s thin, lightweight design (195.1 x 138.5 x 6.9 mm; 230g), the edge-to-edge 7.8" screen offers an enjoyable reading experience.

Bedtime Readers Rejoice with ComfortLight PRO: Experts have cautioned that devices in bed, and specifically the blue light from screens, can affect sleep quality. By reducing blue light exposure, Kobo Aura ONE’s enhanced front-light technology lets people enjoy nighttime reading without impacting their sleep. An ambient light sensor automatically detects current light levels to emit the optimal brightness based on the time of day; by setting a bedtime hour, the hue of the light mimics the sun’s natural progression. Readers can also manually choose their own light settings based on personal preference.

"Getting the right amount of sleep is extremely important, and is just as valuable to your health as a balanced diet and daily exercise routine,” says Colleen Carney, Associate Professor and Director of the Sleep and Depression Laboratory at Ryerson University. "A lot of people find it hard to wind-down at the end of the day, and falling asleep with a racing mind doesn’t make it easy. Doing something relaxing like meditation, yoga or reading for 20 minutes before hitting the pillow can help, but we’ve all heard that reading on an electronic device can hinder a restful night’s sleep due to the activating effects of blue spectrum light. We require red spectrum light to stimulate melatonin, a hormone that regulates our body clock. This device pays attention to the timing of blue and red spectrum light to protect sleep quality."

She said a lot of people troubled by insomnia or sleeplessness give up their reading devices. "That’s the last thing I want you to do," says Carney. "Depending on what kind of bedside light you have, I’d prefer you to read on a device, and one that eliminates blue light is excellent. It’s especially important for teens who are much more photo sensitive than adults."

Borrowing eBooks has Never Been Easier: Readers can easily connect to their local public libraries right from their Kobo Aura ONE with built-in, one-touch OverDrive library lending access*. Set-up is free with a library card from any OverDrive-powered library, and through an integrated catalogue, booklovers can search for the title they want, and depending on the title, choose to either borrow or buy.

Waterproof for the ultimate escape: Sink into a good read while in the bath or take it poolside without worry. Kobo Aura ONE has HZO Protection™, making it waterproof** for reading in places where other devices might not survive. The coating technology applied to the device’s interior allows it to be fully submerged without the need for port covers. Now relax, draw a bath and start reading.

