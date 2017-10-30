Julie Turpin, CEO of The Advocator Group, LLC I want to use this opportunity to encourage and empower young professionals to set and pursue ambitious goals.

The Advocator Group, LLC is honored to be named among the top 100 women-led businesses in Massachusetts as published in the Boston Globe Magazine on Friday, October 27, 2017. This recognition was earned under the leadership of CEO, Julie Turpin, who has held her leadership position since 2014 and celebrated her fifth anniversary with The Advocator Group earlier this year.

The rankings for the top 100 women-led businesses in each state are based on a variety of factors, including revenue, workplace and management diversity, innovation and creative thinking, and the number and growth rate of full-time employees.

The disability and Medicare advocacy firm serves a wide range of individuals nationwide who are battling illnesses and injuries that keep them from working, and part of the company’s vision is to help as many people as possible. Under Turpin’s leadership, the company has taken this goal seriously, along with their commitment to their core value of enriching lives. Turpin continues to drive the organization to multiply the number of people they help obtain crucial financial benefits in Social Security disability and healthcare through the selection of a Medicare plan.

When Turpin was appointed as CEO of The Advocator Group in 2014, she capitalized on a natural inflection point for the company by truly getting to know her teammates and asking key questions about the business. Under Turpin’s leadership, the company has evolved its mission and vision statements as well as its core values, all to better reflect the evolving nature of the business. The company is committed to continued growth, and Turpin seeks to support not only the company’s values, but the personal and professional goals of each of her teammates.

“The biggest barrier that most of us face in the workplace is simply not believing enough in ourselves,” Turpin states. “I am extremely honored to be named to this prestigious list two years running; it shows the power of hard work and determination, and I want to use this opportunity to encourage and empower young professionals to set and pursue ambitious goals. I’m incredibly proud of my team for not only accomplishing and setting significant goals, but also for the fact that while doing so, we have also helped guide thousands of individuals through difficult times. Each one of our teammates plays a key role in this, and I enjoy watching their confidence and skills grow in tandem with our business.”

ABOUT THE ADVOCATOR GROUP – The Advocator Group, LLC is a nationwide advocacy organization dedicated to helping individuals apply for and obtain Social Security Disability Insurance. In addition, The Advocator Group assists Medicare beneficiaries in identifying the best coverage possible for their unique needs. The Advocator Group’s team of experienced Social Security and Medicare advocates ensures that each client is provided phenomenal service while each case receives close attention. The company’s core values include creating opportunities, enriching lives, and growing through innovation. For more information, visit http://www.advocator.com.