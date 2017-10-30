KnowBe4 a Leader in Gartner's 2017 Magic Quadrant for Security Awareness Computer Based Training We consider our positioning in the Leaders Quadrant by Gartner confirmation of our ability to innovate new technology-based paths based on real-world social engineering methods used by attackers. -- Stu Sjouwerman, CEO KnowBe4

KnowBe4, a leading provider of Security Awareness Training and Simulated Phishing, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Leaders quadrant of the Magic Quadrant for Security Awareness Computer-Based Training.

“We consider our positioning in the Leaders quadrant by Gartner confirmation of our ability to innovate new technology-based paths based on real-world social engineering methods used by attackers,” said Stu Sjouwerman, Founder and CEO of KnowBe4. “Our mission to train employees to make smarter security decisions within client organizations has been successful, enabling organizations with limited budget, a chance to use world-class training and simulated phishing to improve their security posture and mitigate risk.”

Perry Carpenter, KnowBe4’s Chief Evangelist & Strategy Officer stated, “We are honored to be positioned in the Leaders quadrant. We believe that it is a direct reflection of our strong and consistent year-over-year growth, 13,500+ client organizations, rapidly growing toolset and content library, and our proven platform and methodology for delivering measurable results to organizations around the world. We look forward to pushing-the-envelope even further in 2018.

According to the report, “The security education CBT Leaders quadrant is composed of vendors that: (1) provide solutions that are a good match to market requirements; (2) have been the most successful in building a customer base and revenue stream within the CBT market; and (3) have relatively high viability (due to CBT revenue). In addition to providing CBT that is a good match to customer requirements, Leaders also show evidence of superior vision and execution for anticipated requirements. They typically have relatively high market share and/or strong revenue growth, and provide a range of CBT capabilities that target education and behavior management. Leaders have a demonstrable track record of content revision and expansion to meet market requirements. They have demonstrated positive customer feedback for effective CBT and related services, as well as focusing intently on anticipating market needs and evolving accordingly.”

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose

KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s most popular integrated new-school security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 13,500 organizations worldwide. Founded by data and IT security expert Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness of ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to security awareness training. Kevin Mitnick, internationally recognized computer security expert and KnowBe4’s Chief Hacking Officer, helped design KnowBe4’s training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Thousands of organizations trust KnowBe4 to mobilize their end-users as the last line of corporate IT defense.

Number 231 on the 2017 Inc. 500 list, #50 on 2016 Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 and #6 in Cybersecurity Ventures Cybersecurity 500. KnowBe4 is headquartered in Tampa Bay, Florida with its European headquarters in London, England. For more information, visit http://www.knowbe4.com and follow Stu on Twitter at @StuAllard.