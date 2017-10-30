We know that time is of the essence when your cellphone or tablet gets damaged or breaks down. We also know that fixing it shouldn’t deplete your savings. Our new location inside Lenox Mall aims to give Atlanta shoppers the most preferred solutions in mobile device repairs, says Taki Skouras.

Cellairis is an esteemed mobile device and computer repair franchise that recognizes the need for affordability and convenience when it comes to smartphone repairs. Cellairis employs well-trained technicians who use quality-tested parts to perform a wide variety of repairs, including water damage repair, cracked screen replacement, battery replacement and much more. To enhance customer satisfaction, most repairs can be done onsite, and cracked screen repair is often performed in less than an hour.

Cellairis is known for strategically placing their franchises in the most convenient locations for their customers. The recent opening of Cellairis inside Lenox Mall in Atlanta supports their valued mission of giving customers easy access to fast and professional mobile device repairs. In the time it takes customers to shop the local stores or grab a bite at the food court, their prized iPhone, iPad or Samsung Galaxy can likely be fixed. To foster trust and ensure quality workmanship, Cellairis offers one of the best warranties in the industry on all repair services.

The use of smartphones has undoubtedly exploded in the last decade, and is expected to continue to climb in the coming years. In fact, Nielson recently reported on the remarkable smartphone usage rates among millennials. The 18-24 years olds represent the age group with the highest smartphone penetration rate of 98%. Considering these statistics, the demand for smartphone repairs will also continue to rise, and Cellairis aims to meet these demands in the most beneficial way for customers.

“We know that time is of the essence when your cellphone or tablet gets damaged or breaks down. We also know that fixing it shouldn’t deplete your savings. Our new location inside Lenox Mall aims to give Atlanta shoppers the most preferred solutions in mobile device repairs,” says Taki Skouras, the co-founder and CEO of Cellairis.

In addition to smartphone, tablet and computer repairs, Cellairis also offers fashionable cases and other mobile device accessories such as batteries, Bluetooth, chargers, screen protectors and more. For those that want to trade in their old devices for fast cash, Cellairis proudly offers a buyback program at each franchise location.

If you would like to get more information about Cellairis and the device repair franchise or to find out if a Cellairis repair center is coming to you, please email mgann(at)cellairis(dot)com or visit http://www.cellairis.com.

About Cellairis:

Cellairis has franchises throughout the United States including multiple franchises in the greater Atlanta area. Their device repair centers are committed to providing fast turnaround times and guaranteed repairs on iPhone, iPad, Samsung Galaxy and other electronic devices. In most instances, mobile devices are repaired the same day, while you wait. From premium fashionable cases and accessories to expert device repair services, Cellairis holds a reputation for exceptional customer service and top quality workmanship. Cellairis also buys and sells used iPhones and iPads for cash. http://www.cellairis.com