Larson Electronics LLC Releases Explosion Proof Tablet

Explosion Proof Tablet This explosion proof tablet has a powerful operating system, with many connectivity and imaging/video features great for documentation and monitoring.

Industrial lighting expert, Larson Electronics LLC, has released an Explosion Proof Tablet with an Intel Quad-Core Atom processor, Windows 10 operating system, 4GB of RAM with 128GB of storage, and several cutting-edge features for connectivity and image/HD video. This tablet is IP65 rated for use in hazardous and flammable work sites, and has a runtime of 12 hours. This device is ideal for inspections, documentation, site analysis, observation, surveying and more.

The EXP-TBLT-10I-W10-128G-4G from Larson Electronics is an explosion proof tablet for flammable work sites. This device is intrinsically safe and powered by an Intel Quad-Core Atom processor with 128GB of storage and 4GB of RAM, great for efficient multitasking. The 10.1” screen has a 1920 x 1200 resolution, and touch capability that works with gloved hands. This IP65 rated unit supports 2.4GHz and 2.5GHz Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.0, as well as NFC connectivity, and has a 12 hour runtime, great for web browsing applications.

This explosion proof tablet features multiple ports including: USB 2.0, USB 3.0 and HDMI on system connector, micro USB, microSDXC card slot and a headset jack. For imaging and HD video capturing this tablet has a rear-facing 8-megapixel camera with flash, and a 2-megapixel front-facing camera. Additionally, the EXP-TBLT-10I-W10-128G-4G explosion proof tablet has an ambient light sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, e-compass and a SAR proximity sensor, and supports GPS and GLONASS location services. For charging, this unit comes with a standard outlet charger and USB cable, which must be used in non-hazardous areas. A leather case, stylus, glass screen protector and non-explosion proof 110V AC charge station is also included.

“Having a tablet that can be used in explosive environments is a huge benefit for observations, surveying and inspection tasks,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “This tablet has a powerful operating system, with many connectivity and imaging/video features great for documentation and monitoring.”

