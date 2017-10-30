Sensogram Participates In Intel's Health Application Platform

Sensogram Technologies announced their participation as one of the first third party verified peripheral providers on the new Intel Health Application Platform (HAP) at the Connected Health Conference this week.

The Intel Health Application Platform is designed to pair innovative application software and reference platform design with optimized specially designed hardware, along with a range of verified peripherals such as SensoSCAN from Sensogram Technologies, to enable a healthcare ecosystem that can address the many remote patient monitoring use cases that are being developed every day.

“SensoSCAN is the first and only device that provides wireless, cuff-less, continuous heart rate, respiration rate, blood pressure, and blood oxygen saturation monitoring in real time. And it’s as easy as sliding the wearable onto your finger,” said Ernie Ianace, Sensogram President.

Ianace continued, “It’s ideal for a wide range of remote monitoring use cases and with the power of Intel’s platform we can truly improve patient outcomes and reduce costs. We believe that this unique collaboration will be the first of many that will help completely reshape the fast growing, remote monitoring healthcare space forever.”

Details on HAP are available at: https://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/healthcare-it/health-application-platform.html

For more about Sensogram Technologies and SensoSCAN, visit http://www.sensogram.com .

For more information of VitalBand visit http://www.vitalband.com

Media Contact:

Natalie Marciniak

Marketing Coordinator

941.301.9628

Natalie(at)sensogram(dot)com

About Sensogram Technologies:

Sensogram Technologies is a research and development company that designs, produces and markets innovative biosensors that are easy-to-use wireless mobile devices. Sensogram allows real-time, continuous, remote and mobile monitoring of vital signs such as blood pressure, heart rate, respiration rate, oxygen saturation, and others. Our vision is to empower people to take control of their own fitness, health and wellness.