The latest edition of Crystallography Times, the X-ray crystallography newsletter from Rigaku Oxford Diffraction, is now available to view on the company’s global website.

Crystallography Times is published to keep the scientific community abreast of news related to protein and small molecule crystallography. The newsletter includes methods utilizing X-ray diffraction (XRD) and its applications in protein and small molecule (chemical) crystallography, useful articles and developments from top research institutions around the world.

The latest issue opens with an announcement that the Cambridge Crystallographic Data Centre is sponsoring a workshop for those interested in learning more about the tools and features of the CCDC's CSD-Enterprise software. The workshop, hosted by Rigaku Oxford Diffraction, will feature hands-on demonstrations of the software and will be held Thursday, November 16, 2017 from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM CST in The Woodlands, Texas.

The newsletter goes on to present a selection of news stories, including a report on Aarhus University scientists’ development of miniature antibodies that provide a direct route for solving new X-ray crystal structures of protein complexes.

Another news item relates the story of scientists at the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory performing neutron structural analysis of a vitamin B6-dependent protein, potentially opening avenues for new antibiotics and drugs to battle diseases such as drug-resistant tuberculosis, malaria and diabetes.

The Product Spotlight showcases the Wizard™ Classic crystallization series of random sparse matrix screens, designed to increase the probability of producing crystals during the coarse screening phase when crystallizing biological macromolecules. The Wizard Classic reagents are proven to be a highly effective starting point in the screening of biological macromolecules.

A featured laboratory profile, a selection of recent crystallographic papers and a listing of upcoming events are also included. Crystallography Times is published monthly. Readers can subscribe to the newsletter or view the current and back issues online at https://www.rigaku.com/subscribe.

About Rigaku Oxford Diffraction (ROD)

ROD was formed as the global single crystal business unit of Rigaku Corporation after the acquisition of the former Oxford Diffraction organization from Agilent Technologies in 2015. ROD is a leader in the field of single crystal analysis, both in the field of chemical crystallography as well as well as macromolecular crystallography. Formed in 1951, Rigaku Corporation is a leading analytical instrumentation company based out of Tokyo, Japan.

