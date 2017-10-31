Virtual Reality Hot Air Balloon Ride Launches at Janimation Studios

Jordan Wollman, Founder of Misfit Brands takes the VR Hot Air Balloon for a ride. "This is the coolest thing I have ever done in my life" - Mark Thompson

Janimation, an Emmy award-winning production studio, is proud to announce the completion of its Virtual Reality Hot Air Balloon Ride. This immersive, interactive experience represents the latest-and-greatest creation to emerge from Janimation’s original content development pipeline.

The VR Hot Air Balloon Ride takes virtual reality several steps further by stimulating the rider’s senses of sight, sound and touch. From the breathtaking views of massive canyons and snow-covered Alaskan peaks, to the radiant heat felt from triggering the balloon’s virtual burner, the ride mimics a real balloon flight in ways that must be experienced to be believed.

“It’s amazing how I experienced that feeling in my stomach that I get from heights. The feel of the heat and wind was also amazing. I want to ride it again!” exclaimed Arturo Caldron, CEO of Advanced Design Center.

“When Apple CEO Tim Cook was recently asked about virtual and augmented reality, he said they aren’t concerned with being the first, they want to be the best. I think while watching AR, VR and AI evolve, Janimation Studios has also waited for the right moment to step in to create,” stated Janimation’s CEO and CCO, Steve Gaçonnier.

“The VR Hot Air Balloon Ride is our first big foray into immersive, open-world storytelling. And we believe we’ve created a really interesting, engaging experience,” continued Gaçonnier. “The ride merges mechanical, physical and digital technologies to provide the rider with the most realistic flight possible. For example, the burner valve trigger regulates the rate of propane released in order to increase or decrease the balloons altitude. The team even focused on details like the altimeter and variometer – both of which communicate with the Unreal Engine that powers the graphics to create real-time flight feedback. In addition, we engineered Arduinos – open-source computer hardware – to bridge the gap between game and reality.”

JANIMATION’S VR HOT AIR BALLOON RIDE

The ride was built to be both a technological showcase for Janimation and a turnkey solution for potential customers. “We picture this going into anywhere that enjoys offering cutting-edge entertainment,” offered Gaçonnier “From the Dave & Buster’s of the world to Six Flags all the way to Ferrari World in Abu Dhabi.” While the existing “flights” last around three minutes each, any length is possible depending on what the client wants. The environment can also just as easily be rendered as a fantasy world like Middle Earth, or an intergalactic planet light years away. “We’ve also had several interesting ideas for other vehicles these experiences can be built around,” said Gaçonnier. "Regarding the headset technology, we chose HTC as our partner due to the Vive's tracker technology. The Vive Tracker allowed the VR Balloon basket to be tracked independently of the headset allowing a true 1:1 experience," added Gaçonnier.

VR ENVIRONMENT CUSTOMIZATION INTERFACE

As one would expect with a digital experience, even the UX is customizable. An “easy” mode can move patrons through the line efficiently and with simple instructions. While an “advanced” setting could allow the user more control over where the balloon goes – even into, for example, a thunderstorm. An “expert” mode could take you to the Jurassic era and require balloon pilots to “keep an eye on the controls to keep the balloon from crashing, while simultaneously eradicating velociraptors on the ground and flying pterosaurs in the sky, using the VR Shotgun we have also developed for the Vive,” suggested Gaçonnier. “And if you want zombies, we have that mod ready too.”

Janimation’s VR builds will always be strategically designed to create experiences that engage the senses and provide adventures that vary from ultra-realistic to otherworldly. The studio’s next endeavor will be to integrate biometrics that will measure the user’s heart rate and alter the VR experience accordingly. The Virtual Reality Hot Air Balloon Ride is ready for customization and installation today. Interested parties should contact Janimation for pricing, availability and options.

About Janimation

Established in 1993, Janimation is a Dallas based, award winning, turnkey production studio with experience producing creative content for video marketing, live action production, feature films, video games, commercials, virtual reality more.

Janimation exists in order to empower their clients with the means to actualize their ideas to their fullest potential.

Through creative content solutions and excellent service, their team of super-charged artists, directors, and producers deliver the highest quality storytelling for corporate, game, commercial, film & television and agency clients.

Fans of Janimation can keep up with the studio on their social media channels including: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

http://www.janimation.com

About iPMachine

iPMachine fuels innovation in entertainment by marrying great content with new distribution models that leverage the internet, mobile apps, and social media. Our productions will engage, entertain, and educate while on-the-move, at the office, or sitting at home. Technology evolution continues to create new business opportunities for content owners and creators, many of which exist outside of traditional distribution channels. The company's mission is to help media and entertainment professionals develop, fund, market and distribute evergreen content that takes advantage of new delivery platforms and annuity income.