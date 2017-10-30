Xcaret welcomes the state of Yucatán as the guest of honor at the 12th celebration of the Festival of Life and Death Traditions. The event, held from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, is located in Cancún and commemorates the Day of the Dead, a ritual named an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO.

Since it began in 2006, guests have experienced live theater, dancing and music, with works inspired by the themes of life and death.

Each year, the event welcomes approximately fifty-thousand visitors and showcases an array of exhibitions and interactive workshops. Guests learn how traditional dishes are made, visit a Mexican cemetery and tour famous altars prepared by families waiting to receive the souls of their deceased relatives.

This year, the Yucatán state will lead the festival through a four-day journey of customs and culture. Vacationers will experience the holiday’s authentic cuisine, which includes ts’o, a white turkey or chicken stuffing, and Mucbipollo, a type of large tamal.

Mexican singer and songwriter Aleks Syntek will also be performing his top hits on Nov. 1-2. His well-known songs include Duele El Amor, Corazones Invencibles and Te Soñé.

Xcaret recognizes Mexico’s history of different Day of the Dead rituals and traditions. The pre-Hispanic cultures have worshiped the afterlife since their inceptions, and consider death to be a fundamental part of nature. With the arrival of the Spanish conquerors, the rituals merged and gave rise to the tradition of Dia de los Muertos.

For more information on available activities, visit: http://www.festivaldevidaymuerte.com/en/

