SAE Expression College to Host Music Expo SF 2017

SAE Expression College has announced they will be hosting Music Expo for the third consecutive year on November 11, 2017 from 10:00am – 6:00pm. Music Expo is an all day music conference featuring local artists, producers, professionals, and engineers in addition to educational sessions, masterclasses, and music business discussions.

For the fourth year to come to the Bay Area, Music Expo is a series of annual events to celebrate the latest in music technology among the industry. Workshops will include a session on Maschine MK3 and Komplete Kontrol MK2 from Native Instruments; Composition Workflow for Games, Demystifying Mastering with Jonathan Wyner from iZotope; Production Masterclass with Decap; Social Media and Branding Tips for Artists; Secrets to Successful Songwriting; along with a two-part recording session with Strings.

"We are excited to host the San Francisco Music Expo here at SAE Expression College for the third consecutive year,” says Elmo Frazer, Campus Director. “The event provides our students with the opportunity to network and interact with local, national, and international industry professionals.”

Event registration begins at 9:30am on Saturday, with a welcome message from Music Expo founder, Loic Maestracci. Starting at 10am DIY workshops, masterclasses and panels will be running throughout the day, wrapping up at 6:00pm with a message from sponsors followed by giveaways. The event will welcome top industry professionals like Jay-J, Decap, Annie Bacon, Alex Plays, and more.

Music Expo is sponsored by Sound on Sound, Plugin Alliance, iZotope, Yamaha, Pyramind and SF Station with SAE Expression College as the host sponsor. General admission tickets can be purchase in advance for $35.00 on the Music Expo website.

For more information on the schedule and tickets, visit http://usa.sae.edu/musicexpo.

About SAE Institute

SAE Institute provides aspiring creative media professionals with a foundation of practical theory and valuable hands-on training in their chosen areas of concentration. Under the guidance of industry-experienced faculty, students gain the essential experience they need for entry-level jobs in the creative media industry. Students are supported in their job searches by SAE Institute’s international network of alumni, many of who are leaders in the music, film, game arts, and live performance arenas. SAE Institute offers accredited programs in Audio, Animation, Film, Games, and Entertainment Business focused on preparing students for employment in the creative media industry upon graduation. SAE Institute Group, Inc. is a part of Navitas LTD. Learn more at usa.sae.edu.

About Navitas

Navitas is an Australian global education leader, providing pre-university and university programs, English language courses, migrant education and settlement services, creative media education, student recruitment, professional development, and corporate training services to more than 80,000 students across a network of over 120 colleges and campuses in 31 countries. Learn more at Navitas.com.