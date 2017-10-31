Multi-position WORX Forcedriver “Impact drivers eliminate the torque directed to the users hand and wrist by redirecting it to the fastener,” said Jeanne White, WORX Senior Product Manager.

The new WORX® Forcedriver™ 8V Impact Driver is a pint size powerhouse and marks the first time WORX has introduced a glove box impact driver. At 1.3 lbs., this capable compact driver features 3-handle positions plus 225 In.-lbs. of torque to drive and remove screws, nuts and bolts, even rusted ones.

Powered inline screwdrivers have been in hardware and home centers for years. These glovebox screwdrivers are handy for lots of light duty jobs around the house. But this year, WORX has applied that tool’s usefulness and transferred it into a powerful impact driver. In fact, this impact driver can drive 85, 1-1/4 in. deck screws into pressure treated pine on a single charge.

Forcedriver’s three-drive-position handle (inline, 30° and pistol grip) gives the user options in in connecting with hard-to-reach fasteners. Converting from one drive position to another is easy by pressing the tool’s pivot point button.

For example, an impact driver speeds projects, such as installing metal brackets for mini blinds or drapes; kitchen, bath and utility cabinet hardware; lighting fixtures; hinge plates; junction boxes and more. It’s also great for assembling knock-down furniture, gas grills, playground equipment and other assembly based projects.

“Impact drivers eliminate the torque directed to the users hand and wrist by redirecting it to the fastener,” said Jeanne White, WORX Senior Product Manager. “It’s a handy tool that surprisingly packs a lot of torque to get installation jobs done fast.”

Forcedriver is powered by an internal 8V MAX lithium battery. A plug-in A/C power cord inserted into the tool’s charging port brings the driver’s internal battery to a full charge in five hours. The impact driver has a no-load speed of 0-1800 rpm with 0-3,000 impacts-per-minute (ipm). The impact driver has a rocker-style trigger with forward and reverse. An integrated LED light is actuated by pressing the trigger. It helps illuminate the work area.

Forcedriver has a ¼ in. hex chuck and accepts ¼ in. hex-shanked bits (slotted, Phillips, square recess, Torx and nutdrivers), which are widely available at hardware stores and home centers. The most widely used Phillips bit #2 is included with onboard storage. The tool is constructed of nylon composite with a comfortable overmold grip.

The WORX Forcedriver 8V Impact Driver (WX270L, $39.99) is available at worx.com. and Lowes.com.

